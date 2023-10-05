Election has unopposed races, levies

The Nov. 7 election in Delaware County has a number of uncontested races and ballot issues that merit mentioning, as well as in the outlying areas. Here’s some of them, in alphabetical order (communities and districts located in more than one county are not mentioned):

Village of Ashley

• Residents have a proposed tax levy to vote on. It reads, “A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Village of Ashley for the purpose of current expenses that the county auditor estimates will collect $78,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 6 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $167 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.”

Berlin Township

• Incumbent Trustee Ronald Bullard is seeking reelection to another full four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024.

• Voters in the nine precincts can write-in vote for a new Township Fiscal Officer, whose term would start April 1, 2024.

Brown Township

• Incumbent Trustee Connie Skinner’s term expires Dec. 31, 2023. She is running unopposed.

• Incumbent Fiscal Officer Peggy J. Link’s term expires March 31, 2024. She is running unopposed.

• Voters in Brown, Delaware and Troy townships will vote on a proposed tax levy for the Tri Township Joint Fire District. The ballot language reads, “A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Tri Township Joint Fire District for the purpose of fire equipment that the county auditor estimates will collect $214,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 0.9 mill for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $20 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.”

Delaware Township

• Incumbent Trustee Kevin Hennessy is running unopposed.

• Incumbent Fiscal Officer Patricia Y. Montgomery is running unopposed.

Marlboro Township

• Edward R. Reely is running unopposed for Township Trustee.

• Jeni L. Reely is running unopposed for Township Fiscal Officer.

Orange Township

• Incumbent Trustee Erica Fouss is running unopposed.

• Recently named Trustee Mike Ringle is running unopposed for an unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2025.

• Incumbent Fiscal Officer Lisa Kraft is running unopposed.

• A proposed tax levy is on the ballot. It reads, “An additional tax for the benefit of Orange Township for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, mechanical resuscitators, underwater rescue and recovery equipment, or other fire equipment and appliances, buildings and sites therefor, or sources of water supply and materials therefor, for the establishment and maintenance of lines of fire-alarm communications, for the payment of firefighting companies or permanent, part-time, or volunteer firefighting, emergency medical service, administrative, or communications personnel to operate the same, including the payment of any employer contributions required for such personnel under section 145.48 or 742.34 of the Revised Code, for the purchase of ambulance equipment, for the provision of ambulance, paramedic, or other emergency medical services operated by a fire department or firefighting company, or for the payment of other related costs that the county auditor estimates will collect $3,277,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $70 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 3 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.”

• Select precincts will get to vote on liquor options for “a locally owned small craft distillery at 3773 E. Powell Road,” a Sheetz convenience store at 8059 Columbus Pike, and BJ’s Wholesale Club grocery store at 8425 Orange Centre Drive; all in Lewis Center.

Oxford Township

• Incumbent Trustee James H. Hatten is running unopposed.

• Incumbent Fiscal Officer Joyce Leienberger is running unopposed.

Radnor Township

• Newcomer Cameron Anson James is running unopposed for Township Trustee.

• Incumbent Fiscal Officer Katarina Wheeland is running unopposed.

• Village and township residents will vote on a proposed tax levy. The ballot language reads, “A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Radnor Township for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings, and sites therefor, or sources of water supply and materials therefor, or the establishment and maintenance of lines of fire alarm telegraph, or the payment of permanent, part-time, or volunteer firefighters or fire-fighting companies to operate the same that the county auditor estimates will collect $339,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 5 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $165 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 3 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.”

Thompson Township

• Incumbent Trustee Kent Manley is running unopposed.

• There is a contested race for Fiscal Officer: Incumbent Leslie Herbert versus Traci Shalosky, for a full four-year term commencing April 1, 2024.

Trenton Township

• Mark B. Almendinger is running unopposed for Township Trustee.

• Cynthia Faye Walton is running unopposed for Township Fiscal Officer.

Troy Township

• Incumbent Trustee Earl Lehner is running unopposed.

• Incumbent Fiscal Officer Tracy Parsons is running unopposed.

See upcoming issues of The Gazette for election preview stories on contested races in the county.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected].