Buckeye Valley’s Nathan Huss (1) scrambles away from Delaware Hayes’ Xavier Burton (13) during the first half of the season opener in Delaware. Hayes, fresh off a comeback win over Westerville South, is fifth in the most recent Division I, Region 2 computer ratings. Buckeye Valley, thanks in part to last week’s win over St. Charles, is 10th in the Division III, Region 11 ratings.

Ben Stroup | The Gazette