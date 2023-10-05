OSU cornerback Denzel Burke chases down the ball carrier during a game against Youngstown State on Sept. 9. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

Leading into its week three win over Western Kentucky, much of the talk centered around how Ohio State would fare against a pass-heavy offensive attack in the first true challenge of the season for a defensive that struggled to limit big plays last year.

Ohio State passed that test with flying colors, limiting Western Kentucky to just 204 passing yards and intercepting two passes en route to a 63-7 win. Saturday’s game against Maryland (5-0) will likely present an equally imposing challenge to the defense, albeit for slightly different reasons.

As the season approaches the halfway point, few quarterbacks in the country are playing better than Maryland starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. The fifth-year senior, now in his fourth season as the starter at Maryland, has thrown for nearly 1,500 yards and 13 touchdowns while tossing only three interceptions across five games.

Last week, in a 44-17 win over Indiana, Tagovailoa exploded for 352 passing yards and five touchdowns while completing 71% of his passes in his most efficient performance on the season.

While Tagovailoa’s arm talent is well-documented, perhaps what makes him most dangerous is his ability to make plays with his feet. Although he’s not a traditional dual-threat quarterback, Tagovailoa has always displayed a knack for eluding pressure and escaping the pocket to deliver the ball down the field.

Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and his veteran-laden defense know those dangers all too well after seeing Tagovailoa throw for 294 yards and two touchdowns last season in a game that was very much undecided late in the fourth quarter.

Tagovailoa was also sacked five times in that game, but in the moments when Ohio State was able to get pressure but unable to end the play, he often made them pay.

How well Ohio State fares in keeping Tagovailoa in the pocket figures to go a long way in determining whether or not Maryland can remain close on the scoreboard on Saturday, and Knowles has made it an emphasis during practice. During his press conference on Tuesday, Knowles said it will be important for his defense to generate “coordinated” pass rushes in order to prevent Tagovailoa from escaping.

“You see multiple instances of guys coming free (on a pass rush), and he makes them miss,” Knowles said of Tagovailoa. “There’s really a lot of coordination involved in trying to contain him, and that’s going to be a big part of the game plan.”

Knowles added of Tagovailoa, “He’s always been a dynamic player. He creates offense, has a really strong arm, and he can make the throws from sideline to sideline. He hurt us with some plays last year. I just think he’s a great player, but he’s also making great decisions.”

Despite their best efforts to avoid it, there will undoubtedly be moments when Tagovailoa is able to extend plays and subsequently put more strain on the Ohio State secondary to cover for longer. Cornerback Denzel Burke called Maryland’s offense the best challenge the Ohio State secondary will have faced this season due to the elusiveness of Tagovailoa and the damage he can do with extra time.

“He can extend plays,” Burke said on Wednesday. “He throws the ball on a rope. He’s a great player. And their receives are solid. I’m just ready to go out there and have fun and do what I know I can do.”

Burke said that in the moments when Tagovailoa successfully evades pressure, the secondary must “plaster” the nearest receiver and take away Tagovailoa’s outlets as he scrambles.

Cornerback Jordan Hancock echoed Burke’s comments about the task at hand in slowing down Tagovailoa and the Maryland offense.

“They’re going to test us vertically, as well as with a lot of RPOs, especially with the quarterback who can extend plays,” he said. “We’re going to have to plaster and stay with our receivers.”

Hancock expressed confidence in the secondary’s ability to limit the damage, though, saying, ”We’re going to be up for the challenge.”

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.