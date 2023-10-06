Golf roundup: Patriots, Braves nab sectional titles

Jackson Harris shot a 71 to nab medalist honors and lead the Olentangy Liberty boys golf team to a sectional title at this week’s Division I sectional tournament at Turnberry.

Harris, just a sophomore, followed up a steady 37 on the front nine with an even steadier 34 on the back half. He got plenty of help, too, as all five Patriots finished in the 70s. Noah Andry and Holden Orofino, both sophomores, fired a 74 and 75, respectively. Junior Noah Mulford also had a 75 while senior Carter Rutherford closed with a 78.

Hilliard Davidson and Gahanna Lincoln nabbed the final two district-qualifying spots with 310s. The Wildcats finished second and the Lions closed third thanks to the Wildcats’ better fifth-man score.

Olentangy Berlin was also in action and, while the Bears finished sixth with a combined 330 to miss the district cut, Cameron Moreland’s 74 proved to be good enough to keep his season alive. The senior carded a 74 — a mark good enough to tie him for fifth among individuals.

Darby Creek Sectional

Big Walnut finished just a few strokes out of district qualification, finishing fourth with a combined 311 at its sectional tournament earlier this week at Darby Creek.

Tyler Goetzman led the Golden Eagles, finishing tied for 13th among individuals with a 75. Nathan Tripp wasn’t far behind, finishing tied for 16th with a 76.

Dublin Coffman’s Luke Warner earned medalist honors with a 67 while Coffman (290), St. Charles (292) and Westerville Central (303) escaped as the three district-qualifying teams.

Denison Sectional

Parker Staffanni fired a 78, following up a 41 on the front nine with a solid 37 on the back to lead Delaware Hayes at this week’s Division I sectional at Denison.

The Pacers, who fired a combined 326 to finish eighth, got an 80 from Nate Richardson and an 83 from Dylan Thomas to smooth out their top three.

Dublin Jerome (292), Upper Arlington (295) and Worthington Kilbourne (309) captured the three district-qualifying spots while UA’s Brady Catalano won medalist honors with a 67.

EagleSticks Sectional

Olentangy Orange’s Andrew Lowery carded a 73 to lead the Pioneers to a fifth-place showing at this week’s D-I sectional at EagleSticks Golf Club, qualifying for the upcoming district showcase as an individual in the process.

Other Orange top contributors included Colin Dustin (75) and Klaus Diem (78).

Olentangy was also in action, finishing sixth with a 308. John McClellan led the Braves (74) while Kaden Ottley (77), Jack Hainrihar (78) and Ben Stroud (79) also finished out their seasons with rounds in the 70s.

New Albany (290), DeSales (293) and John Glenn (295) earned the three district-qualifying spots while the Stallions’ Vaughn Harbor was the medalist with a 68.

GIRLS GOLF

Olentangy, competing in the second of two groups this week at Blacklick Woods, fired a combined 331 to win a D-I sectional title and punch a ticket to the upcoming district tourney.

The Braves were led by Meadow Tian’s 75. Other top contributors included Navisha Soni (81) and Elizabeth Wang (86).

Olentangy Orange, competing in the first of two groups, finished second thanks in part to a 79 from Skylar Dean.

The Pioneers, who also counted an 80 from Adeline Ricker, an 87 from Lauren Powell and an 89 from Keira Kwak, closed with a combined 335 to finish between first-place Dublin Jerome (302) and third-place Dublin Coffman (348).

The Celtics’ Ellie Ryu earned medalist honors with a 72.

Oakhaven Sectional

Olentangy Liberty carded a combined 321 to take top honors at this week’s D-I sectional at Oakhaven.

Dakota Riley led the charge with a 78 while Olivia Aronhalt (80), Kennedy Elfers (81) and Mia Chanthasene (82) also contributed.

Delaware Hayes and Big Walnut were also in action, finishing fourth and sixth with respective rounds of 366 and 384. Lainie Rafey and Madison Jenkins led the Pacers with 86s while Gracyn Alexander had an 82 to boost the Golden Eagles.

Jenkins and Alexander will join the Patriots at the upcoming district tournament as individuals. Alexander earned the second of three tickets while Jenkins won the third after outlasting Rafey in a playoff.

Pickaway Sectional

Olentangy Berlin saw its season come to a close, finishing fourth in its D-I sectional this week at Pickaway Country Club.

Izzy Borgstrom led the Bears with an 88 while M.J. Clifton and Olivia Ross smoothed out the team’s top three with respective rounds of 94 and 95.