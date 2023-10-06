Buckeye Valley’s Marcus Hemphill hauls in a touchdown reception in front of Bishop Ready’s Luke Whitmer (12) during the first half of Friday’s league showdown in Delaware. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

The Buckeye Valley football team started and ended the opening half with touchdowns, but visiting Bishop Ready was dominant in between and did more than enough in the second half to notch a 42-21 CBL win Friday night in Delaware.

The Silver Knights’ defense was solid, along with their special teams play, but the real difference maker was running back Kentrell Rinehart and the offensive line in front of him. Rinehart accounted for all six Ready touchdowns — the third time this season the senior standout piled up six or more scores in a game — when all was said and done.

Things started a lot better than they finished for Buckeye Valley (4-4, 1-1), which saw Ready (7-1, 2-0) snap its three-game winning streak thanks to the big night from Rinehart and company.

After a three-and-out forced a Baron kick, the Silver Knights fumbled the ensuing punt to give the ball right back. Set up at the Ready 27, BV’s offense needed just one play — a 27-yard TD strike from Nathan Huss to Marcus Hemphill — to take advantage.

Buckeye Valley led 6-0 after the missed extra point … but it didn’t hold up long as the Ready offense, spearheaded by its all-everything running back, scored four unanswered touchdowns to take control.

The Knights came out after giving up the touchdown and immediately started handing the ball to Rinehart, who needed just two carries to move the ball 32 yards to the BV 32. Rinehart got the call on each of Ready’s first six plays, including a fourth-and-three he converted from the Baron 25.

A few plays later, Rinehart scored from 12 yards out before Drew Craddock’s PAT made it a 7-6 game with 4:44 left in the first.

Ready never trailed again.

The Barons got a little something going on their next series, moving the chains when Hayden Mays pulled off a successful fake punt with a run up the middle. Huss hit Garrett Slater for a nice gain, then moved the chains again with a keeper, but a holding penalty set up third and a mile before P.J. Julious sacked Huss to force a punt.

The Knights took over at their own 29 to start the second and, a few plays later, Rinehart broke free and sprinted into the end zone from 56 yards out to balloon the lead to 14-6.

After BV fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Ready made it 21-6 with a 30-yard TD run by Rinehart on the very next play.

Then, after Huss was sacked by Evan Montgomery to end another drive, Rinehart capped a short drive with a four-yard touchdown run — his 31st of the season — to make it a 28-6 game 3:04 before the break.

Down, but nowhere near out, the Barons ended the half the same way they started it — with a touchdown. Huss hit Matt Hall to move the ball to the Ready 26 with 2:30 left, then found Hall again to set up a first-and-goal at the three, which Huss turned into a one-yard touchdown run a play later.

Huss then found A.J. Grout — he rolled right and Grout ran across the end zone to the left — to convert the two-point conversion and make it a 28-14 game with 26.4 left in the half.

The 14-point spread held until midway through the third, when Ready capped a long drive with a five-yard TD run from Rinehart to push his team’s advantage to 35-14.

Huss and the Baron offense answered in a hurry — Huss found Hall streaking down the sideline for a 38-yard TD connection a minute or so later — but that’s as close as things would get.

Rinehart ripped off a 25-yard run on the first play of the ensuing series and, after a 20-yard run a few plays later, walked in from a yard out smooth out the scoring summary with 1:10 left in the third.

Next up, Buckeye Valley will look to bounce back against visiting Columbus Academy Friday night at 7 p.m.

Also: Olentangy Berlin 31, Dublin Jerome 17; Westerville North 23, Big Walnut 12; Delaware Hayes 48, Dublin Scioto 21; Hilliard Bradley 20, Olentangy Liberty 13; Olentangy 36, Hilliard Darby 10; Upper Arlington 10, Olentangy Orange 0.