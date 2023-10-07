SUNBURY — Gloria (Brown) Parsisson will present a program on the history of the Cleveland, Akron and Columbus (CA&C) Railroad which served this area from 1873 until service ended in 1981.

The program is free and will be held in the Myers Inn Meeting Room beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The CA&C went from Millersburg through the Big Walnut Local School District area and on to Columbus with stations in Condit Station, Sunbury, Galena, Franklin Station and a freight stop for stone at Big Walnut. The Big Walnut Area Historical Society celebrated the sesquicentennial of the railroad on Sept. 1.

Parsisson is clerk/treasurer of the Centerburg Library. She collects Knox County local history and makes presentations throughout the county.

Railroads are of special interest to Parsisson since her paternal grandfather, maternal great-grandfather, grandfather and father all worked on railroads.

Many of us rode on the train. Several businessmen commuted to and from Westerville. Once our family went to Orrville for Sunday dinner and returned the same day. Others rode the special chartered train which took the Big Walnut High School band to Cleveland to play during the Browns football game. All of us got our mail put on the hook at the depot and later picked up by postal employees.

Come enjoy this peak into yesteryear on Oct. 10.

The Big Walnut Area Historical Society owns and operates the Myers Inn Museum, which faces the southwest corner of Sunbury Square. It is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and by appointment for tours on other days by calling 740-965-3582 and leaving a message.

Join the BWAHS for this free program in the Myers Inn Meeting Room at 45 S. Columbus St., Sunbury.

Submitted by Polly Horn.