GALENA — Harlem Township has two candidates running for fiscal officer in the election on Nov. 7. Voters in four precincts will get to choose from incumbent Lisa Hursey and challenger Katelyn Richison. The full four-year term would begin April 1, 2024.

The Harlem Township Civic Association had a Candidates Night earlier this week in which trustee, fiscal officer and school board members spoke at the administrative offices. Here is some background on the two fiscal candidates, in alphabetical order.

Lisa Hursey

The Harlem Township website said, “Lisa Hursey was appointed August 1, 2020, as Interim Fiscal Officer, then was officially elected by the residents of Harlem Township November 2021. Lisa is a native of New Albany, Ohio. Lisa put her roots down in Harlem Township 30+ years ago and enjoys living here. Lisa raised her son, Tim in Harlem Township and he graduated from Big Walnut School district.

“Lisa has an extensive financial background in accounting and revenue forecasting; budgeting and planning; financial management and coordinating of financial forecasting for 20+ years in her current professional career.

“Lisa has been actively involved in organizing toy and food drives for local non-profit organizations and churches to assist local families during Thanksgiving and Christmas since 2002. She enjoys spending time with family and friends, taking road trips and is an avid Ohio State Fan.”

Katelyn Richison

Richison said on her Facebook page, “I have had many residents ask why I want to do this. I grew up in a family of public service. My father was a police officer in a small town in Southeast Ohio before retiring and taking up teaching Junior High Science, while my mother was a High School Math teacher. When I met my husband, who is a deputy sheriff, that’s when I was introduced to Harlem Township and I fell in love with this community. His parents have lived in Harlem for the past 25 years and we decided we loved the community and people so much that we made the decision to move here as well 7 years ago.

“I have three wonderful children who have grown up in this community and I want to encourage them to follow their dreams and make positive differences. By working closely with the trustees to maintain all records and accounts with accuracy, ensure financial transparency, as well as ensure meeting minutes are available in a timely manner, I will bring an open and communicative presence to your government to guarantee we work together for you as a team, ensuring your money is spent wisely and in the best interest of the residents.”

