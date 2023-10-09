Myers Dalton

WESTERVILLE — Residents in Genoa Township have undoubtedly seen election yard signs for the fiscal officer position. Longtime incumbent Pat Myers is being challenged by Wendell Jerome Dalton. They are seeking a full four-year term commencing April 1, 2024.

Both candidates have information about themselves on social media. Here is a summary, in alphabetical order.

Wendell Dalton

Dalton has an MBA from the University of Dayton. His Facebook page said he has 10 years of accounting experience in profit and loss management; and 40 years of business experience in operations management, hiring, training, supervision, problem resolutions and strategic planning.

“Moving Genoa Forward,” is Dalton’s campaign slogan. He pledges, “Implementing transparency accountability with integrity, improving the return on your tax dollars, provide our trustees with the facts so they can make the best decisions for our community, protecting our community from irresponsible development, accessible to Genoa Township residents, using his financial knowledge and expertise to collaborate with invested parties.”

Dalton is former vice president of the Columbus Importers & Brokers Association. He is sports announcer and football volunteer at Worthington Christian High School and spent 11 years as a youth basketball coach.

He lives in Westerville (Genoa Township) and has been a resident for 22 years. He and his wife, Andi, have been married 24 years and raised their three daughters in Genoa.

For more information, see Wendell Dalton for Genoa Township on Facebook.

Patrick M. Myers

A lifetime area resident and U.S. military veteran, Myers has been reelected Genoa’s fiscal officer for four consecutive terms. He is a graduate of Franklin University. His Facebook page said his credentials include: “More than 120 hours Certified Public Investment Management, Public Records and Ethics Training; eight consecutive exemplary bi-annual state audits and a S&P 500 AAA Credit Rating.”

The Genoa Township website said Myers is also a regional sales manager for a fiber optic provider.

In regard to upcoming candidate events, Myers said, “Looking forward sharing our 15 years of consistent success and transparency with all since taking office in 2008.”

For more information, see Re-Elect Patrick Myers on Facebook.

The Gazette has previously written about Genoa’s parks levy. We’ll also have an upcoming story on the Genoa Township Board of Trustees race.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected].