Delaware County Property Transfers

6443 Upper Lake Cir, Westerville, Baker, Robert S Iii Trustee To: Sokolnicki, Jan A & Rush, Mary Lou, $365,000

2283 Narrow Leaf Ct, Lewis Center, Myres, Paul T To: Hashim, Saad A & Mahmood, Nebras E, $600,000

230 Indigo Blue St, Delaware, Mobley, David L & Andrea To: Cameron, Julie Elaine, $399,900

3774 Rome Corners Rd, Galena, Mcquillan Family Limited Partnership The To: Romanelli And Hughes Building Company, $2,962,184

3570 Rome Corners Rd, Galena, Ventresca, Mario Et Al To: Romanelli And Hughes Building Company, $1,296,450

8228 Snead Way, Westerville, Carter, Amanda Trejo Trustee To: George, Tracy Lynn & William A, $450,000

212 Colchester Ct, Delaware, Maronda Homes Llc To: Ziraldo, Amanda Crist & Benjamin David, $450,890

646 Collier Dr, Westerville, Koscheski, David C & Saija, Liisa To: Lunka, Courtney Ann & Ryan D, $565,000

7455 Totten Springs Dr, Westerville, Brooks, Shelly E To: Barker, Joshua & Livingston, Morgan, $450,000

6222 Sawgrass Way, Westerville, George, William A & Tracy L To: Barlow, Cathy & Evans, Scott, $620,000

276 Bevan Way, Delaware, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Appiagyei, Yaa Yeboaa & Frimpong, Linford, $449,900

106 Alameda Way, Delaware, Aug Property Investments Llc To: Trammell, Robert B, $339,900

675 Middlebury Way, Powell, Kline, Kristopher Paul & Kristi To: Gierhart, Erica & Andrew, $492,000

9057 Longstone Dr, Lewis Center, Derr, Whitney R & Mitchell L To: Chong, Sing Chong & Yuk, Yim Choi, $403,200

27 Curtis St, Delaware, Bradley, Laura M To: Deere, Trevor, $205,000

1179 Carriage Trail Ave, Powell, Romanelli & Hughes Building Company To: Lowe, Terry L, $779,002

8452 Olenbrook Dr, Lewis Center, Brewster, David H To: Gray, Angelia D, $320,000

1947 Mulberry Ln, Lewis Center, Bavelis Zenios Development Llc To: 3 Pillar Lot Holdings Llc, $76,250

1089 Ravine View Dr, Galena, Shah, Chintan Pareshbhai & Vora, Kinjal Kiritkumar To: Liu Guanlan & Li Yan, $600,000

112 Steeplechase Ct, Delaware, Ricketts, Katharine Louise & Ricketts, Grant Douglas To: Wisniewski, Matthew Francis, $450,000