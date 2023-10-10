Hayes coach Ryan Montgomery leads his team on to the field during a game earlier this season in Delaware. The Pacers, thanks to Friday’s win over Dublin Scioto, have won at least seven games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the late 1960s. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

The Delaware Hayes football team finished both halves with a flourish, outscoring host Dublin Scioto 21-0 in the second quarter and 13-7 in the fourth to put the finishing touches on a 48-21 OCC-Capital Division win Friday night in Dublin.

The win ensured the Pacers (7-1, 4-1) their first back-to-back seven-win season since the 1967-69 group did it … and they still have two big games left to add to that total.

Hayes, at least after the first quarter, didn’t have much trouble with Scioto (2-6, 2-3). With the teams locked in a seven-all tie heading into the second, the Pacers piled up three more touchdowns before halftime to take a commanding 28-7 edge into the break.

The third quarter played out like the first, with both teams finding the end zone before the 13-7 fourth smoothed out the scoring summary.

Jake Lowman led a balanced offensive attack, completing 15 of his 27 passes for 216 yards and a touchdown to Austin Koslow, who finished with two grabs for 59 yards.

The ground game was even more effective as three players finished with at least 67 yards rushing. Gavin Brinkmoeller and Josh Russell led the charge, combining for almost 200 yards and five touchdowns (Russell had 91 yards and three TDs while Brinkmoeller finished with 94 yards and two scores). Favour Akih had his best game of the season, too, collecting 67 yards and a touchdown on just five carries.

On the other side of the ball, Logan Frye and Connor Dutton recovered fumbles while Chase Radabaugh and Gavin Shears each hauled in interceptions in the win.

Next up, Hayes hosts undefeated Canal Winchester (8-0, 5-0) with, potentially, a share of the league title on the line Friday night in Delaware. The Indians are coming off a 35-14 win over visiting Westerville South.

Olentangy Berlin 31, Dublin Jerome 17

The Celtics landed the first blow, but the host Bears dominated over the course of the final three quarters to improve to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the OCC-Cardinal Division to stay atop the league standings Friday night in Delaware.

Jerome (2-6, 0-3) took a 10-0 advantage early in the second quarter on a six-yard TD pass from Kyle White to Matty Giannantonio and a 28-yard field goal off the foot of Carter Holden.

Berlin answered in a big way, though, evening things up by halftime before winning the second half 21-7 to cement the win.

Harrison Brewster had a big night for the Bears, finishing with 207 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Mason Ziegler added 100 more rushing yards and a touchdown of his own while Dawson DeMoss and Payton Yonce led the defense with eight and seven tackles, respectively.

Next up, Berlin will take on host Marysville Friday night at 7 p.m. as it tries to track down its second straight league championship.

Hilliard Bradley 20, Olentangy Liberty 13

Ryan Schapker found the end zone from two yards out, pulling the Patriots within seven, 20-13, with 8:30 to go, but that’s as close as things got as the host Jaguars held on for a league win Friday night in Hilliard.

Bradley (8-0, 3-0), which went on top 6-0 when Bradyn Fleharty found Ethen Tebbetts for a six-yard touchdown at the 5:48 mark of the first quarter, never trailed.

Liberty clawed back from a 13-0 hole with a pair of Braden Scanlon field goals, including a 48-yarder.

Andrew Leonard led the Patriots (2-6, 1-2), completing 22 of his 35 passes for 162 yards. He also rushed for a game-high 84 yards.

Next up, Liberty will look to bounce back Friday night against host Hilliard Davidson. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Bishop Ready 42, Buckeye Valley 21

The Barons scored touchdowns at the beginning and end of the first half to stay in things, but Kentrell Rinehart was too much in the end as the Silver Knights, thanks to Rinehart’s six-touchdown night, pulled away for a key CBL win Friday night in Delaware.

Things started a lot better than they finished for Buckeye Valley (4-4, 1-1), which saw Ready (7-1, 2-0) snap its three-game winning streak thanks to the big night from Rinehart and company.

After a three-and-out forced a Baron kick, the Knights fumbled the ensuing punt to give the ball right back. Set up at the Ready 27, BV’s offense needed just one play — a 27-yard TD strike from Nathan Huss to Marcus Hemphill — to take advantage.

Ready scored the next four TDs before Huss made it 28-14 at the break with a one-yard touchdown run and successful two-point conversion throw to A.J. Grout in the final minute of the first half.

In the end, though, Rinehart was too much. He finished with 49 carries for 379 yards and the six scores.

Buckeye Valley will host Columbus Academy in its final regular season home game Friday night at 7 p.m.

Westerville North 23, Big Walnut 12

The Warriors used a big fourth quarter to pull away, outscoring the host Golden Eagles 16-6 in the final frame to notch a league win Friday night in Sunbury.

Nate Severs accounted for both Big Walnut (3-5, 2-3) touchdowns. His second, a 10-yard run, gave the Eagles a 12-7 lead early in the fourth, but Brian Robinson’s 25-yard interception return for a touchdown put the finishing touches on the Warriors’ (6-2, 3-2) come-from-behind win.

Severs led BW with 185 yards on the ground to go with two total touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving).

Ronald Jackson led the Warriors, completing 13 of his 14 passes for 165 yards and two TDs. He also rushed for a team-best 60 yards in the win.

Next up, Big Walnut will take on visiting Dublin Scioto Friday night in Sunbury.

Olentangy 36, Hilliard Darby 10

The Braves turned defense into early offense and never looked back en route to a lopsided league win over the visiting Panthers Friday night in Lewis Center.

After Tyler Moreland recovered a fumble to give the offense a short field, Olentangy QB Ethan Grunkemeyer found Jackson Wiley for a short touchdown with 8:58 left in the opening quarter.

Darby (4-4, 1-2) went on top with a long TD pass, but Olentangy (7-1, 2-1) took over from there.

Matthew Tobias added a 42-yard field goal later in the quarter to give the Braves a lead they only added to as the game wore on.

Cole Kershner added a rushing touchdown to balloon the lead to 16-7 in the second and Grunkemeyer found Andrew Leech for a short TD to make it a 22-10 game with 7:09 left in the third.

Grunkemeyer’s third touchdown of the night — a three-yard strike to Gavin Grover — made it 29-10. His fourth, another TD to Wiley, accounted for the final margin.

Olentangy returns to action Friday night against host Dublin Jerome.

Upper Arlington 10, Olentangy Orange 0

The host Golden Bears dominated on the defensive side of the ball, limiting the Pioneers to under 150 yards of total offense en route to an OCC-Central Division win Friday night in Upper Arlington.

Connor McClellan found the end zone from three yards out to put UA (5-3, 1-2) on top in the third. The Bears added a fourth-quarter field goal to smooth out the scoring summary.

Orange (4-4, 2-1) never got going on offense, with quarterback Levi Davis completing just 10 of his 33 attempts for 55 yards.

Next up, the Pioneers will host undefeated Hilliard Bradley Friday night in Lewis Center.