Olentangy Orange’s Skylar Dean follows a tee shot during Wednesday’s Division I district tournament at The Links at Echo Springs. She finished tied for second among individuals with a 72 — a mark good enough to punch a ticket to next week’s state showcase. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

Olentangy Orange’s Skylar Dean and Olentangy’s Meadow Tian both took care of business during Wednesday’s Division I district tournament at The Links at Echo Springs, finishing tied for second and fifth, respectively, to keep their stellar seasons alive.

The top-five showings ensured both punched tickets to next weekend’s state showcase at OSU.

Dean, who was tied for first with a 34 at the turn, fired a 38 on the back nine to card a 72 — a mark just two strokes behind New Albany’s Emerson Purcell, who earned medalist honors with a 70.

Tian, meanwhile, followed up a 37 with another 37 on the back half to finished among a cluster of four players with 74s.

Orange, which fired a combined 338 to finish sixth as a team, also counted scores from Adeline Ricker (85), Keira Kwak (89) and Lauren Powell (92).

Olentangy, which closed fifth in the final team standings with a 337, saw Kimmy Archer (87), Elizabeth Wang (88) and Navisha Soni (88) back Tian.

Olentangy Liberty also competed as a team, finishing fourth with a combined 335. Patriots scorers included Dakota Riley (76), Olivia Aronhalt (81), Kennedy Elfers (87) and Shreya Shah (91).

Big Walnut’s Gracyn Alexander and Delaware Hayes’ Madison Jenkins, both just sophomores, competed as individuals. Alexander finished a few strokes out of district qualification, closing tied for 13th among individuals with a 77, while Jenkins had a 98.

New Albany (297), Dublin Jerome (299) and Granville (332) took the top three spots to earn chances to compete in the state tournament while Marietta’s Saylor Wharff (74) will join Dean and Tian as the district’s final individual state qualifier.

BOYS GOLF

Olentangy Liberty was the most consistent team on the course during Tuesday’s Division I district tournament at Apple Valley, following up a solid 150 on the front nine — the third-best mark at the turn — with a 150 on the back to secure a district title by the slimmest of margins.

The Patriots’ combined 300 was good enough to catch DeSales, which settled for runner-up honors despite a 300 of its own (Liberty had a better fifth-man score). Upper Arlington smoothed out the top three, and the short list of state-qualifying teams, with a 303.

Jackson Harris led Liberty with a 71 — the third-best mark among individuals. Other Patriot scorers included Carter Rutherford (74), Noah Andry (76) and Noah Milford (79).

Olentangy Berlin’s Cameron Moreland and Olentangy Orange’s Andrew Lowery competed as individuals. Both saw solid seasons come to a close as Lowery finished tied for 53rd with an 85 and Moreland closed tied for 63rd with an 87.

DeSales’ Joe Couhig won medalist honors with a 68.

The Division I State Tournament is slated for next Friday and Saturday. The boys will play the OSU Scarlet Course while the girls will take aim at the OSU Gray Course.