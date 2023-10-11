New Delaware City Schools Treasurer/CFO Jill Corwin stands outside her office at Willis Education Center. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Delaware City Schools BOE appoints new treasurer

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education held a special meeting Monday afternoon and appointed Assistant Treasurer Jill Corwin to serve as the district’s new treasurer/chief financial officer.

Corwin will succeed outgoing Treasurer/CFO Melissa Swearingen, who resigned last month to take a position as the treasurer of Hilliard City Schools. Swearingen’s final day with the district is Oct. 13.

Corwin is a graduate of Ohio Northern University and joined the district as an accountant eight years ago after more than a decade of public accounting experience. Corwin said she worked for an accounting firm that contracted with the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office, and she ran the governmental accounting auditing sector in Marion. In that role, Corwin performed government audits on school districts, townships, villages, cities and counties.

“That gave me a lot of experience from the bottom up, understanding how the system works,” Corwin said. Corwin was eventually appointed to serve as the assistant treasurer under Swearingen, and she’s excited to step into the treasurer/CFO role.

“It’s an honor and a pleasure for me to be able to work with the district in this new role,” Corwin said. “I look forward to working with the leadership team. I’m really grateful for the opportunity, and I’m excited to be the treasurer. I’m excited to move forward and (through the transition) and get back into a nice groove. I think the time here at the schools has really allowed me the opportunity to understand the day-to-day operations (and) understand what the new role will consist of. We have a great staff in here.”

Corwin also serves as the township fiscal officer for Waldo Township in Marion County, where she stepped in short term after its previous fiscal officer passed away unexpectedly six years ago.

“Two elections later, here we are today,” Corwin said. “That’s something that helps me understand everything that’s going on down here also.”

Corwin said she was also drawn to education since her father served as a teacher and administrator for 31 years.

“Public education came natural,” she said. “(I) understand this atmosphere. Even though times have changed, they haven’t. The ultimate goal (is still) to educate the students and making sure their needs are met.”

Corwin will formally be sworn in at the board’s Nov. 6 meeting.

“I’m excited to be here,” Corwin said. “It’s been great working with the board and (Superintendent Heidi Kegley). They are wonderful mentors. They’re wonderful leaders. They’ve really helped guide our office as a whole.”

