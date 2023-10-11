Galena Fall Gathering set for Oct. 14

The second annual Galena Fall Gathering, a celebration of music, cars, food and small-town fun, has been set for Saturday, Oct. 14, in the village square.

Proceeds from the daylong event will go toward building a new playground in Galena and innovative cancer research, focusing on research and treatments at The Ohio State Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.

The Galena Fall Gathering is partnering with the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer, an organization that supports innovate cancer research at the James and Solove Research Institute.

After a great start in 2022, co-founder Jamie Stevens said the second edition of the Gathering will be bigger and better than the original.

“We are so stoked for this year’s event,” said Stevens. “We had such a great turnout for the 2022 event. We’ve got incredible events lined up for this year and we’re expecting an even bigger turnout. And, yes, we know that Ohio State is playing Purdue in football that day, and we will have a giant screen at the Gathering so that none of our loyal Buckeye fans will miss any of the action.”

To add to the fun, five former Ohio State football players will be on hand to provide live commentary on the game. They are Jake Ballard, DeVier Posey, Chris Fields, Reid Fragle and Obie Stillwell.

A Galena band, Level Up, will perform before the game.

This year’s musical entertainment will include AG Angelo, the Famous Johnson Brothers and headliner North to Nashville.

The festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. Attendees can enjoy A Taste of Big Walnut as local restaurants will put their culinary talents on display around the square. There also will be beer and wine for sale. Local vendors will have their wares on display and there will be a 50/50 raffle and a Queen of Hearts game. There also will be live and silent auctions at the event. To view the auction items online, go to www.galenafall.cbo.io.

The gathering will also include an exotic car show provided by Germain Land Rover and Jaguar, and a kid zone on the front lawn of the Journey Fellowship Church.

“We try to keep in my mind that at the heart of our event is the fact that we’re doing this to benefit the village of Galena’s all-inclusive playground and the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer to support the Ohio State Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute,” Stevens said. “All the money we raise goes to two very worthy causes.”

For more information and a complete lineup of the Galena Fall Gathering, visit www.galenafallgathering.com.

Submitted by Yocum Communications.