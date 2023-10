Delaware County Notebook

Exploring Radnor’s history

The Radnor Heritage Society and Museum is now hosting tours of the museum through Oct. 13. To schedule a tour email [email protected], call Pamela Jones Zeirott at 614-578-5459, or reach out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RadnorHeritageSociety.

The museum remains open the first and third Sundays of the month from 1-4 p.m. through Oct. 15.

Authors and Ales event scheduled

Join the Friends of Delaware County District Library for Authors and Ales from 6:30-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, at the Ill Mannered Brewing Company in Powell. Central Ohio authors Amy Butcher, Lee Martin, and Thao Thai will discuss their writing processes.

There is an admission charge, and doors open at 6 p.m., with the program beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Breakfast to honor local veterans

The 14th annual Veterans Day Breakfast and Ceremony takes place Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. The Agriculture Center hosts the celebration, which begins with breakfast at 8:30 a.m., followed by the program “The Making of the Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial” presented by the Delaware County Veterans Association.

The event is free for veterans plus one guest. Seating is limited and reservations are required by Nov. 1. Delaware County veterans may register at MySourcePoint.org/veterans or by calling customer service at 740-363-6677.

This year’s ceremony is proudly sponsored by the Delaware County Veterans Service Commission and SourcePoint.

Free, fresh produce at PIN

People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio (PIN) has announced the dates for its monthly Produce Markets for 2023. Upcoming events will take place the last Wednesday of the month on Oct. 25 and Nov. 29.

The event takes place from 2 to 4:30 pm at the PIN warehouse at 138 Johnson Drive, Delaware.

Qualified households are welcome to stop by for fresh fruit, veggies, and dairy at no cost to them.

The market is in drive-thru format, and participants must meet income guidelines and bring a photo ID.

For more information, visit DelawarePeopleInNeed.org or call 740-363-6284.

Farmers market in downtown Delaware

Main Street Delaware’s 2023 Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Oct. 28 on the sidewalks downtown.

Come shop for fresh local fruits and vegetables, honey, meat, eggs, plants, handcrafted items, baked goods, and more.

Info on local Vietnam veterans group

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 meets on the third Thursday of each month, except in December. Meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at the Wendy’s location north of Delaware at 2065 U.S. Route 23 N.

Meetings generally last 30-45 minutes. The meeting are open not only to Vietnam veterans, but also the general public as the group has associates who are veterans who didn’t serve during the Vietnam era and non-veterans.

Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings

Delaware AA meetings take place at St. Peters Episcopal Church at 45 W. Winter St. in Delaware at 7 p.m. (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday), 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Meetings meetings are also held at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, as well as at noon on Monday, Thursday and Friday.

Food pantry open

The Eastside Mission Church in Delaware is hosting a community food pantry from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. All are welcome.

The church is located at 32 Joy Ave., Delaware.

Meet and greet with veterans

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 holds a meet and greet at all three Wendy’s restaurants in Delaware from 5 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month, except December.

During the meet and greet, information is provided about the chapter and upcoming events, and a percentage of sales during the three hours are donated to the chapter.

Alzheimer’s caregiver support group

A new Alzheimer’s caregiver support group has been started at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Delaware, and it is seeking new members.

The support group meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 2 p.m. The group, sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter, will be run by trained volunteers. The church is located at 55 W. Lincoln Ave.

Email local news items to [email protected].