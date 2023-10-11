Quinn Maceyko | AIM Media Midwest The entrance sign for Cote Winery on U.S. Route 42 in Mount Gilead.

Uncork the bottles and throw out the confetti as Cote Winery in Mount Gilead celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Located just past Jackson’s Hill on U.S. Route 42, the refurbished building, which sits behind the home of the owners, provides a calm atmosphere for friends to enjoy a glass of wine. The downstairs has a handful of tables scattered across the floor with access to a loft up above that allows for guests to see a view of the property while sipping on a glass of chardonnay. The upstairs seating features old wine barrels used as chairs. Also, hung around the first floor is a gallery of paintings and a corner featuring art from local artists.

Brittni Hall, owner, recently moved to Morrow County within the past few years. She had been in the information technology field for several years and created artwork in her spare time. With her artistic skills, she began attending art festivals over the last decade selling her original paintings. Hall decided to combine her love for art and wine, and became involved in the winemaking process in 2019. She had a connection to the owner of Sand Hollow Winery and Speakeasy of Newark, Jim Young, and he mentored her along with giving her the opportunity to navigate a tasting room for the first time.

Hall was infatuated with the science behind winemaking and found instant success in the ability to connect with patrons through the tasting room experience.

Kristen Thompson, director of the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce, stated enthusiastically, “This is a wonderful new business in our county that will create yet another inviting space that will bring people together. Brittni is a lovely person who is creative and talented. We cannot wait to see the community’s response to yet another new business.”

Several guests gathered for the ribbon cutting on Sept. 23 and enjoyed charcuterie boards as the sun shined that afternoon. Each wine bottle is wrapped in an original painted design made by Hall herself. The charcuterie boards are made-to-order where each guest chooses the meats, cheeses, crackers, and other items to fill their plate. Almost every component is made from a local producer such as the meats that come from Singing Springs Nursery in Cardington.

“I am excited to see another winery in the county. I think it will eventually make Morrow County a destiny if we can have places that can draw people in. We have a lot to offer in Morrow County, and this is just another stepping stone to putting us on the map,” said LeAnne Gompf, a member of the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce.

Cote Winery is located at 5102 U.S. 42, Mount Gilead. The hours are currently Thursday and Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 1-8 p.m. Beginning Oct. 26, the winery will begin opening on Wednesdays for a “wine and whatever” night where partaking in the wine will be in coordination with an activity such as a workout class or a paint and sip. Additionally, the facility is able to be rented out for private parties.

Quinn Maceyko is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.