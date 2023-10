Delaware County Property Transfers

156 Silver Pine Ln, Lewis Center, Rockford Homes Inc To: Koduru, Abhinav & Surapaneni, Meghana, $505,489

5181 Willow Valley Way, Powell, Grigalunas, Jeremy T & Renee E To: Davis, Lisa A, $549,900

4933 Emerald Lakes Blvd, Powell, Peak Property Solutions Llc To: Mani Investments Llc, $149,900

45 N 2nd St, Ostrander, Hershberger, Jeremy & Heather To: Julian, Julia Lynn, $208,000

976 Havens Rd, Delaware, Mills, Shawn T & Maffia, Jennifer M To: Gwb Realty Llc, $500,000

984 Stratford Rd, Delaware, Mcgreevey, Mary Ann To: Gwb Realty Llc, $800,000

6884 Rob Roy Dr, Dublin, Byrne, John W & Brooke A Co-Trustees To: Madsen, Kyle Patrick & Annette Christine, $920,000

5475 Howard Rd, Delaware, Tiberi, Paul T & Baker, Allana K To: Hillman, Caroline Bedinghaus & Scott David, $545,000

6081 Mayfair Dr, Galena, Clark, Jennifer M To: Rindahl, Chad Edward & Sheilla, $415,000

6815 Turnstone Loop, Sunbury, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Peddireddy, Venkat Reddy, $570,000

5881 Heather Ridge Dr, Delaware, Weeks, Brandon & Jaime To: Bitongga, Sugar Evelyn Trustee, $650,000

1123 Fishermans Dr, Westerville, Mayotte, Christopher J & Stefanie L To: Weldon, Ryan & Stamos, Hannah, $508,063

91 Tabilore Loop, Delaware, Brecht, Nicholas William & Kaylin Irene To: Cox, Andrew & Sarah, $387,000

9592 Lake Of The Woods Dr, Galena, Wolper, Beatrice Emens To: Fultz, Larry F & Karen J, $1,230,000

737 Clymer St, Delaware, Inman, Ashley M @ 3 To: Marina, Brenda & Edward, $400,000

2541 Bellgrove Pl, Delaware, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Chavan, Pratik & Nidhi, $521,900

684 Parkhurst Dr, Lewis Center, Arora, Rakesh & Monika To: Sugandam, Rajashekar, $235,000

238 Westwood Ave, Delaware, Oliver, Courtney A & David E To: Dunn, Sean & Kuether, Courtney, $292,500

395 Sweet Run Cir, Galena, Padarev, Halina Trustee To: Brunson, Thomas I & Nancy M, $457,150

399 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Maronda Homes Llc To: Randall Gregory Scott & Dana J, $459,897

6775 Riverrun Ln, Delaware, Epcon River Bluff Llc To: Albanese, Ronald Patrick, $524,495

5984 Macewen Ct, Dublin, Kendall, Sharon L Trustee To: Duncan, Garrett Mcneer & Margaret Holt, $785,000

240 Parkgate Ct, Delaware, Bodenhoff, Laurie A & Leslie A To: Merrill, Steven James & Penny Diane, $589,900

5865 Kilbannan Ct, Dublin, Woolley, Robert M Jr & Jessica M To: Digiandomenico, Anthony, $1,135,000