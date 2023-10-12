Main Street Delaware officials along with city and county officials, take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at The Delaware Welcome Center on East William Street in downtown Delaware. Courtesy | Heritage Ohio Hatcher Courtesy | Heritage Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Heritage Ohio, the statewide preservation and downtown revitalization nonprofit, held its annual awards ceremony at the Dayton Arcade on Tuesday as part of the opening of its annual Preservation and Ohio Main Street Conference.

Eleven projects and people were recognized for their contributions to helping save the places that matter, live better, and build community.

The award winners:

• Best Main Street Committee Project: KENT sign, Kent

• Best Commercial Rehabilitation Project, Small City: Main Street Delaware Offices and Welcome Center, Delaware

• Best Commercial Rehabilitation Project, Large City: Connect Realty, Municipal Light Plant, Columbus

• Excellence in Craftsmanship: Woodland Cemetery Gateway, Dayton

• Best Downtown Placemaking: Downtown Sidney, Sidney Alive

• Historic Theater of the Year: Ashland Theatre, Ashland

• Main Street Business of the Year: The Greater Gouda, Delaware

• Main Street Director of the Year: Jenny Arntz, Main Street Wellington, Wellington

• Preservation Hero, Individual: Mick Schumacher, Monroe County

• Preservation Hero, Organization: Cleveland Restoration Society, Greater Cleveland

• Spirit of Main Street: Cole Hatcher, Main Street Delaware, Delaware

“Each year, Heritage Ohio holds an annual conference in an historic Ohio community to offer an opportunity for professionals and hobbyists in preservation and downtown revitalization to gather, share ideas, network, and learn through educational sessions and training,” shared Matt Wiederhold, executive director. “This year, we were thrilled to bring the conference to Dayton to experience the downtown revival taking place, and especially happy to host the conference at the beautifully restored Dayton Arcade.

Once threatened with demolition, a dedicated team of investors saved the historic structure, and reimagined it as a vital business, office, and flexible hub of downtown Dayton.”

Wiederhold added, “This year, Heritage Ohio partnered with the Ohio History Connection State Historic Preservation Office to greatly expand the preservation content of the conference and to attract more attendees. This year, we offered over 40 sessions, eight tours, two receptions, and a film festival. We hope to expand upon that in 2024 when we host our 2024 conference in Newark, Ohio.”

The organization also hosted its second annual Heritage Ohio Film Festival featuring five video shorts that illustrate its work in Ohio.

Tiffin was the focus for the Ohio Main Street Program, and how the Main Street approach is a perfect framework to revitalize historic downtowns and support historic preservation. The importance of historic preservation tax credits in building restoration was highlighted with a project in Newark, Ohio. Long-term, downtown revitalization success was featured in Wooster, the oldest Ohio Main Street Program in the state. The Lower Price Hill neighborhood in Cincinnati was the focus of how historic preservation can uplift an entire community. Conservation easements, which protect the historic integrity of a property in perpetuity, were showcased with the Toledo Club in Toledo.

Each short is available to view on the Heritage Ohio YouTube channel.

Heritage Ohio promotes economic growth through the preservation and revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods across Ohio. Heritage Ohio is the coordinating agency for the Ohio Main Street Program and is the designated statewide Ohio preservation partner with the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Through saving the places that matter we can all build a community and live better. Learn more about how to become involved by visiting www.heritageohio.org.

Submitted by Heritage Ohio.