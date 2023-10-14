DCHS to host Victorian Tea

The Delaware County Historical Society (DCHS) recently announced its latest opportunity to attend a traditional Victorian Tea at the Nash House Museum (157 E. William St., Delaware) at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Back by popular demand, the historic Nash House Museum will, once again, open its doors and welcome guests to enjoy the Victorian Era tradition of “taking tea,” including instruction in proper tea etiquette and a brief history of tea shared by hostess, Pam Allen.

In addition to an assortment of teas and tea-time treats, guests will have the opportunity to tour the museum, built during the Victorian Era (1820–1914). Currently on exhibit at the Nash House Museum is an exploration of “The Roaring Twenties & Delaware County.” Guests attending the Victorian Tea are encouraged to get into the spirit of the period by wearing their favorite 1920s style ensemble.

“After such a fantastic response to our first offering, we’re delighted to again invite the community to experience a traditional tea service as Lois Nash, former matron of the historic Nash House, would have hosted in her beautiful home during this period of refined sensibilities and formal tradition,” said Donna Meyer, DCHS executive director. “We’re excited to see our guests in their finest flapper dresses, fascinator hats, knickerbockers and other vintage fashions as we travel back to in time together – first to the Victorian Era and then on to the Jazz Age!”

Limited tickets are available and can be purchased on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/722944214607?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Guests ages 12 and over are welcome. Reservations are required to attend.

Parking for the event is available on Little Street, on the west side of the house, or close to William Street in the Autozone parking lot. Visitors can enter through the front door on William Street. Handicap access is available through the Cryder Research Library breezeway.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a non-profit organization committed to promoting, preserving and sustaining interest in the history of Delaware County, Ohio. In addition to regular educational programming for all ages, DCHS owns and curates exhibits at several historical sites, including Nash House Museum, Meeker Homestead & Museum and the Delaware Historic Jail & Sheriff’s Residence. Learn more, view event and exhibit schedules and find additional museum information at https://www.delawareohiohistory.org/. The organization also operates The Barn at Stratford event venue for weddings, corporate meetings, and other special gatherings. To learn more or book an event, visit https://barnatstratford.org/.

Submitted by the Delaware County Historical Society.