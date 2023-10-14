Sam Griffin is pictured with his Grand Champion Market Goat. Courtesy | Chas Lambert

For the third year in a row, Sam Griffin competed in the Delaware County Junior Fair and walked away with the Grand Champion Market Goat.

An active member of the Junior Fair Board, Griffin worked many shows during this year’s fair, while also competing.

In addition to showing the top market goat, Griffin also placed first in Goat Skillathon, first in Showman of Showman for Meat Goats, and eighth in the Delaware County Showman of Showmen contest.

A senior at Big Walnut High School and a second-year student in the Cyber Security program at the Delaware Area Career Center, Griffin is often found helping other kids with their goats, passing along his knowledge and experience gained over the past eight years of showing market goats.