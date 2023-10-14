Cooper Gose Drayer

SUNBURY — Residents in the city’s five precincts have one contested race in the November election. Three people, two of them incumbents, are running for two council seats.

The Gazette emailed surveys to all three, and they have responded. The candidates are listed in alphabetical order.

Cindi Cooper

“I am seeking re-election to the Sunbury City Council because I firmly believe that the next four years will bring unprecedented changes to our city,” she told The Gazette. “Sunbury’s leadership, including myself, has diligently prepared for these forthcoming transformations. I bring a unique set of qualifications to meet this challenge head on.

“In 2019, I played a pivotal role as a member of the Sunbury Charter Commission. This commission was responsible for crafting the foundational framework that would govern Sunbury’s operations once we became a city. Subsequently, in January 2020, I was appointed to the City Council, where I have proudly served for the past four years.”

The two major issues facing the city:

“Planning for future growth. As a City Council member, I have been diligently planning for our cities, growth and prosperity. We established the Sunbury Parkway district plan, steering committee to guide our city’s development, ensuring that we grow in a sustainable and inclusive manner. Simultaneously, our planning and zoning commission is hard at work, reviewing a new limited industrial district for zoning code, a move designed to encourage non-residential development and create new economic opportunities. I will continue to support plan for growth in Sunbury.

“Maintaining the character of Sunbury. As a City Council member, I have supported investing in our parks, the square, partnering with the Big Walnut Local Schools. We’ve also heavily invested in police and fire. I have supported our local parades and long-standing Sunbury traditions. I will continue to support the small town feel of Sunbury.”

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61551112727772.

Molly Drayer

Drayer runs a business on the Sunbury Square across from where council meets.

“I love Sunbury and am passionate for keeping this community “Blooming” is why I’ve chosen to run for Sunbury City Council,” she told The Gazette. “Sunbury has provided me with the opportunity to raise three daughters in a safe community, along with building a successful business on the Square, Molly’s Flowers & More. Sunbury is an outstanding community that is rapidly growing and changing. Being elected to council will allow me to be a part of all the changes.

“My qualifications vary. I do not have a political background. I will bring honesty and integrity to the Sunbury City Council. I live here. I’ve founded, owned and operated two full-service flower shops in Sunbury Molly’s Flowers, for a combined total of almost three decades. My Sunbury business background has taught me to learn it, live it and love it! Sunbury is my home and I deeply care what happens here.

“Sunbury, like many other communities, has grown exponentially. As a potential City Council representative, I will focus on responsible growth throughout Sunbury and will try to attract solid companies that can provide jobs for the community. As this growth continues within our community, so does the crime rate. Having a strong and solid, police force, fire department and EMS, will dramatically improve the safety and well being of Sunbury as it grows. I will also focus on providing access to tools to help keep our streets, neighborhoods and schools safe.”

For more information, visit “Molly Drayer for Sunbury City Council” on Facebook.

Timothy P. Gose

“I am running for a third term because I have a passion for ‘service above self’ and I want to continue fueling it by focusing on Safety and Security, Controlled Growth and Recreation Health and Wellness,” Gose told The Gazette. “I am also a very proud 24-year resident of Sunbury and the current City Council President whose had the privilege of serving the wonderful citizens of Sunbury for 8 years on Council and 8 years on our Planning and Zoning Commission. Sunbury is where my wife and I raised our kids, and I am deeply committed to preserving the excellence of our City and its ‘Small Town Charm and Feel.’

“My qualifications of ‘Service’ include the aforementioned 16 years of experience serving The City along with being a very active member and volunteer for the past 24 years of St. John Neuman Parish in Sunbury. I also am an active ten-year member of the Westerville Sunrise Rotary where I was a recent Secretary for its Foundation. I also have a Business Finance degree from OSU, and I have spent my entire 33-year career in the insurance industry serving others. Currently I am an Independent Insurance Agent with Pfister Insurance where I have worked the past 12.5 years and prior to that I was in the claims part of the business for 20.5 years.

“For more information, I ask that you visit my campaign Facebook page ‘Re-Elect Tim Gose for Sunbury City Council’ and LinkedIn page.”

Also on the Sunbury ballot, incumbent Mayor Joe St. John is running unopposed for a full four-year term starting Jan. 1, 2024. There will also be a local liquor option in precinct C for Sunday sales by the Sunbury VFW Post #8736 at 435 McGill St., Sunbury.

The Big Walnut Board of Education race will be covered in a future story, and the Community Library levy was previously covered by The Gazette.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected].