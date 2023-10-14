Supporting local law enforcement

One of my most important jobs is getting resources to Ohio, that includes funding for law enforcement. I’ll use any tool available to make sure Ohio gets our fair share, or more, of federal resources.

Communities come to us and tell us what they need. That’s how this should work. Ohioans know what they need best.

And one of the big things we hear from Ohio communities is that they need new resources and new tools to keep people safe. That’s why we worked to secure nearly $23 million in grants for the state and local law enforcement. These grants will go towards new equipment that law enforcement professionals need. Safe communities depend on well-trained and well-equipped law enforcement officers.

Youngstown will be able to purchase new mobile radio units so officers can better communicate. Stark County will be able to purchase new chemical detection devices so officers can safely field test illicit drugs.

It’s an issue we’ve worked on for a long time. We worked to get Customs and Border Protection officers devices like this, with the bipartisan INTERDICT Act that former President Trump signed into law. And now we’re working to get more of these devices into the hands of Ohio law enforcement, including through my bill the POWER Act, which the Sheriffs and FOP have endorsed.

We know what a challenge the opioid crisis is for Ohio communities. Law enforcement officers deal with it on an almost daily basis, and these grants will support their work.

We secured resources for the Office of Criminal Justice Services for a statewide initiative to alert healthcare providers of potential overdoses following a large drug seizure, and for Hamilton County and the City of Columbus to improve responses to overdose deaths, and improve outreach by first responders to get people treatment.

Across the state, these investments are going to make a difference for law enforcement and for the communities they serve.

When you love this county, you fight for the people who make it work and that includes our law enforcement officers.

Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) represents the state in the U.S. Senate.