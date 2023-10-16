Cross country: Orange boys nab OCC crown

Saketh Rudraraju took top individual honors and Matthew Schroff and Bradyn Allender both finished in the top six to lead the Olentangy Orange boys cross country team to an OCC-Central Division title at Saturday’s league championship meet at Olentangy Berlin.

Rudraraju finished nearly half a minute ahead of the rest of the field, crossing the finish line in 15:18.48. Schroff finished fourth in 15:48.87 and Allender nabbed sixth-place points with an effort of 15:56.96.

Sahil Kandhari and Dylan Willis smoothed out Orange’s top five, finishing 14th and 25th in respective times of 16:30.46 and 16:58.22.

Olentangy Liberty, thanks to top-10 finishes from Hani Deen (eighth in 16:14.21) and Noah Miller (ninth in 16:15.97), finished second in the final team standings, closing with 55 points compared to the Pioneers’ 48. Dublin Coffman (56), Hilliard Davidson (94), Upper Arlington (118) and Hilliard Bradley (174) rounded out the list of team scores.

Other top Patriot performers included Shrey Mhaskar (11th in 16:25.21) and Gordon Kimberly (12th in 16:27.99).

OCC-Cardinal

Roman Corbett, Jason Rettinger and Manas Tripathi all finished in the top five to lead Olentangy to runner-up honors at Saturday’s OCC-Cardinal Division championship meet at Olentangy Berlin.

Corbett finished third (16:14.95) behind Dublin Jerome’s duo of Samuel Ricchiuti (15:29.70) and Charles Guerrera (15:49.44). Rettinger wasn’t far behind, closing fourth in 16:16.45, while Tripathi was fifth in 16:19.95.

Jerome took the team title while Thomas Worthington smoothed out the top three. Olentangy Berlin, led by Eli Baxter (10th in 16:33.74) and Matthew Cool (19th in 16:57.95), finished sixth overall.

OCC-Capital

Big Walnut finished fourth as a team and Delaware Hayes closed seventh at Saturday’s OCC-Capital Division championship meet in Lancaster.

The Golden Eagles were led by their pair of top-10 finishers: Emil Stanford (fourth in 15:57.88) and Eli Lengl (sixth in 16:05.23).

Luke Brown (15th in 16:52.99) and Aidan Green (25th in 17:21/77) powered the Pacers.

Central Buckeye League

Vander Webb (seventh in 17:41.40) and Miles Janow (eighth in 17:45.00) nabbed top-10 finishes to lead Buckeye Valley to a third-place showing at Saturday’s CBL championship meet in Delaware.

Alex Stankus smoothed out the Barons’ top three, finishing 22nd in 19:29.30.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Orange’s Brook Chapman won an OCC title and Liberty’s Julia Bockenstette earned runner-up honors during Saturday’s OCC-Central Division championship meet at Olentangy Berlin.

Chapman, who helped the Pioneers finish third in the final team standings, won in 18:09.01 — a mark a fraction of a second faster than Bockenstette’s 18:09.30.

Other top Orange contributors included Mairin O’Brien (seventh in 18:44.24) and Clea Case (18th in 20:08.21).

The Patriots, who also got steady showings from Elena Aldrink (fifth in 18:32.84), Madeline Pohmer (11th in 19:28.52) and Bridget Snider (17th in 20:01.67), finished second as a team behind champion Hilliard Davidson.

OCC-Cardinal

Grace Heitkamp finished in the top 10 and Olentangy’s Helanie Ashanin closed just outside of it to lead Berlin and Olentangy, respectively, at Saturday’s OCC-Cardinal Division championship meet in Delaware.

Heitkamp finished fourth among individuals in 18:43.11 while Ashanin was 11th in 20:28.61.

Berlin, which finished fifth as a team, also got strong showings from Ellie McKibben (19th in 21:02.86) and Elise Schweitzer (24th in 21:20.12).

Lauren Petska (22nd in 21:18.12) joined Ashanin in the top 25 for sixth-place Olentangy.

OCC-Capital

Leighton Coey (fifth in 19:56.60), Leigha Kay (sixth in 19:57.18) and Zara Barton (10th in 20:29.26) all finished in the top 10 to lead Big Walnut to a fourth-place showing at Saturday’s OCC-Capital Division championship meet in Lancaster.

Delaware Hayes was also in action, finishing fourth.

Top Pacer performers included Addison Reed (13th in 20:40.87), Leighton Sessor (18th in 21:12.50) and Abigail Boey (19th in 21:15.16).