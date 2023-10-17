Bogan

Delaware dentist named Ohio Dental Association vice president

Dr. Kyle Bogan, of Delaware, was installed as vice president of the Ohio Dental Association.

In his role as vice president, Bogan will serve on the ODA’s Executive Committee, overseeing the management of the association throughout the next year.

Bogan is a general dentist in private practice in Delaware and is also an author, speaker and practice consultant. He earned his BS degree and his DDS degree from The Ohio State University.

He is a current trustee on the ODA Foundation Board of Trustees and ODPAC Board of Directors. He is a past president of the Columbus Dental Society, past chair of the ADA Council on Membership, and past chair of the ODA Council on Membership and Annual Session Committee. He is a fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry and the International College of Dentists.

The Ohio Dental Association represents more than 5,000 member dentists, nearly 70% of the state’s licensed dentists. ODA member dentists provide more than $40 million in donated care and services annually, and they are bound by the highest ethical standards and have access to superior ongoing education, training and resources.