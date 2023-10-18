Four running to be new trustee Fedako Meluch Douce Willyerd

SUNBURY — Four candidates are running in two precincts to be Kingston Township’s newest trustee.

“Trustee Dewey Akers has decided not to seek reelection for another term as trustee,” said the township’s third quarter newsletter.

The Gazette mailed surveys to the four candidates, and all four responded. These are listed in alphabetical order.

Louise A. Douce

Douce told The Gazette she is running for three reasons:

• “Preserve the rural character of our Township, implementing the 2023 Township Master Plan and Vision. This can be found on the Kingston Township Website.

• “Maximize use and expansion of new Township Hall and Pavilion as a community center for the residents.

• “Hear resident voices on Township issues and improve our communication with residents.”

“I have been a resident of the Township for 26 years and have been involved in several township issues over that time,” Douce said. “Most recently, I co-led a series of “Community Conversations” with residents which resulted in a new committee, Kingston Township Community Connections Committee. We hope to start meeting on a monthly basis after the election. I also helped organize our first Township-wide Community Clean-Up in April/May.”

The Delaware County Democratic Party of Ohio said the Sunbury resident also spoke at a recent campaign event called “Picnic in the Park.”

“In terms of background, I retired from The Ohio State University as Assistant Vice President for Student Life,” she said. “In my 38 years, I managed million-dollar budgets, personnel in multiple units, two facilities and operated strategically. My last 3 years were half time, working with the 5 Regional Campuses around the state. My career was about supporting students for success, which will transfer to making our Township systems work for our residents.

“The issue most mentioned as I have been visiting with residents is concern about the development around us and housing density,” Douce continued. “Our Zoning Board has developed the Master Plan mentioned above. I intend to use my experience to be proactive in our approach, continue to determine what is being planned, who is influencing decisions and build connections with those involved including Delaware County officials.

“A second issue for some residents is water drainage and what has been named ‘the big ditch.’ This is a complex issue about land use and who is responsible for where water goes. I intend to learn more about this and advocate for our residents.”

Douce has a Facebook page.

Jim Fedako

“My wife, children, and I moved from Lewis Center to Kingston Township over seven years ago,” Fedako told The Gazette. “I was previously elected to two terms on the Olentangy school board. I have a degree in mathematics and an Ohio Financial Accountability Certificate from the office of the Ohio Auditor of State.”

Fedako ran unsuccessfully in 2019 and 2021 and is running again.

“Given growth occurring in neighbor townships, Kingston has to be prepared before it begins,” he said. “I believe I have the experience the township needs to keep Kingston a wonderful place to live.”

“I served on the Olentangy school board at the beginning of the district’s rapid growth,” he said. “I have experience working with other political entities, including the local schools, neighboring townships, regional planning commissions, etc., to effectively manage the challenges of growth. I will also work to bring greater transparency and accountability to township finances. Our taxpayers expect and deserve nothing less.”

No campaign sites for Fedako could be found by The Gazette.

Maribeth Meluch

“I am running for Kingston Township Trustee,” Meluch told The Gazette. “As an attorney practicing in land use planning and zoning, I hope to use my experience and knowledge to help address the growth and rural sprawl invading our township.

“I am an attorney here in Delaware County with practical experience in these areas. I have served on the Kingston Township Zoning Commission and am presently on the Board of Zoning Appeals.

“I believe the two greatest concerns of the residents here are unimpeded growth and potential loss of our rural character. I would urge a review of our comprehensive plan and zoning code to see if we can retool or redirect efforts at measures to manage the growth and preserve our township’s rural character such as improved conservation zoning and transfer of development rights programs.”

No campaign sites for Meluch could be found by The Gazette.

Angela M. Willyerd

“Kingston Township is a gem of a township that is close to all the amenities but where you can own a bit of acreage to raise a family, crops, livestock, or all of the above,” Willyerd told The Gazette. “Kingston Township needs someone who will preserve the agricultural nature of the township and plan for the future to protect our township boundaries from annexation.”

She said she “attended Otterbein University where I received a Bachelor of Science in Judicial Studies and Life Science with a concentration in Molecular Biology as well as a Master of Arts in Teaching degree. I am licensed to teach Grades 4-9 in Science and Language Arts and design curriculum for educators throughout the country to purchase online. I also serve as a 4-H leader, coach youth sports, serve on the Delaware County Fair Home Economics and Sale Committees, and am a very active member of Sunbury Christian Church.”

Willyerd said, “The two most important issues facing Kingston Township are future development and potential annexation. Kingston Township is largely zoned as a Farm-Residence District (FR-1), which provides a density of one house per 1.951 acres. I will act on behalf of my neighbors to preserve a community that has large lots and a low residential density in a rural setting with agricultural and significant permanent open space. I also believe that the township trustees must be prudent by developing a strategy to protect the township from annexation by consulting with knowledgeable legal sources and other townships who have successfully defended their boundaries.”

For more information, visit www.angelawillyerd.com.

The winning candidate will join trustees Bill Shively and Matt Roy. They meet at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month. For more information, visit www.kingstontwp.org.

Also in Kingston, current Fiscal Officer Greg Roy is running unopposed for a full four-year term commencing April 1, 2024.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected].