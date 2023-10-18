6 seeking 3 seats in Powell Camick Herrmann Karr Carlson Ramsey Freeman

With Election Day less than three weeks away, candidates are putting the finishing touches on their campaigns before voters make their final decisions. In Powell, six candidates are vying to fill three open seats on City Council. The Gazette afforded each candidate the opportunity to speak on why they chose to run and what they aim to accomplish should they be elected.

Heather Karr

Karr is the lone incumbent seeking reelection in the Powell City Council race and said she has enjoyed working and collaborating with her fellow council members to move Powell into the future, especially now that the tax restructuring measure approved by residents in 2021 has allowed the city to start major projects and update aging infrastructure.

“I believe smart development is the key to Powell’s future,” Karr told The Gazette. “As such, I have been a member of the Development Committee since January 2020 when I took office, and chair of that committee for the last couple of months. The committee is updating zoning code sections with the guidance of staff to achieve modern rules that streamline the entitlement process and take the guesswork out of processes for residents and developers.

“Part of smart development is championing policies that support the issues residents care about. One of the big concerns of Powell residents is path connectivity. The Development Committee, under my leadership, brought forth a Complete Streets Policy that was passed by the council recently. This policy encourages multi-modal and looks at a future of robust path connections for pedestrian and bicycle traffic.”

Karr, who also chairs the Community Diversity Advisory Committee, said she also wants to ensure every resident feels safe in the community. The committee was created after Karr drafted a resolution against racism, and Karr said she is “incredibly proud” the city adopted the resolution.

“The committee began an annual event in August called Passport to Powell, which celebrates the many cultures in Powell,” Karr said. “The event includes multi-cultural entertainment, food samples from local businesses, and education on different cultures. I look forward to championing and growing it for years to come.”

Karr added she also supports the Powell Police Department and wants to “make sure the officers and command staff have the tools they need to protect the residents of Powell.”

Asked what she’s learned from her time on the council, Karr pointed to collaboration and non-partisanship as being the keys to a successful governing body. “Listening to the residents and my council peers brings a new perspective and broadens discussions,” she said.

Karr went on to say, “I believe in public service, especially at the local level, and feel all politicians should approach office as a servant of the public and without ego. It is not my voice that has importance but those of whom I represent. If I have the honor of being reelected, I will continue to prioritize smart development, inclusiveness, and safety.”

Leif Carlson

Carlson has been a Powell resident since 2008, serving as the Olentangy Ridge Homeowners Association president for the last nine years. He owns Technology Sales and Asset Recovery LLC, a Powell-based business that buys and sells information technology assets.

Two years ago, he ran for an open seat on Powell City Council but was defeated by the slimmest of margins for the last of four open seats. Carlson said the narrow loss, which triggered an automatic recount by state law, was a “very exciting” first attempt at holding public office.

“I think growing up in New Hampshire has instilled a sense of civic participation and political involvement that comes from being the first primary state and attending numerous town hall meetings growing up,” Carlson told The Gazette. “No citizen in Powell has attended more Powell City Council meetings over the last decade than I have.”

Carlson said he elected to run again for many of the same reasons he did in 2021.

“First, I want the city to continue to grow its professionalism as a service provider,” he said. “Secondly, I want the monies being raised by the new tax structure to not only go towards new exciting things Powell has been waiting to do but also on fixing the many aging infrastructure things it couldn’t do. It’s actually a pretty glorious time to be a Powell city councilman, and we just need someone who will remember some of the non-glorious projects on the to-do list.”

Carlson believes he has earned the trust of the people he “knows best,” citing his performance in the city in the previous race where he won Precinct A and finished second behind now state Rep. Brian Lorenz in Precinct D.

“Why did I have this overwhelming support?” he asked. “I believe people trust that I will listen to them, mediate disputes in a thoughtful manner, and continue to apply pressure to get the needs and wants of the citizens addressed. They have seen me in action as a lowly civic association president who has pressed an agenda with multiple council people and city managers.

“They understand if they reach out to me, I’m going to press for an answer, even if that answer is unfavorable. They have seen my fiscal responsibility in action. ORCA charged its residents $0 this year for annual dues. We did that because we had enough money due to our financial stewardship of our residents’ funds over the years.”

Carlson went on to say, “If I am elected, Powell residents will get someone wholeheartedly committed to this office. Someone with signs in Democrat and Republican yards. Someone with some historical perspective on the actions of Powell City Council. A friend of the Powell Pool, a very thoughtful curator of the green space we have left, and someone who actively works with City Manager Andy White, the Powell Police Department, and residents on an ongoing basis right now.”

Seth Camick

Camick moved to Powell after graduating from Army basic training and currently works as a senior legislative aide for the Ohio Senate. He also still serves in the Ohio Army National Guard and on Powell’s Operations Committee.

“I want to help young families in Powell,” he told The Gazette. “I see the potential that Powell has to grow, and I want to ensure that we shape that growth to meet the long-term needs of the community.”

Camick said he’s always been interested in politics and has a special appreciation for local government “because it’s where the most impact can be made on people’s day-to-day lives with the least amount of pointless political fights.”

The first priority Camick would like to address is the city’s “backlog of infrastructure repairs” resulting from its lack of funding through the years.

“Now that Powell has additional revenue following its tax restructuring, it’s critical that we dig ourselves out of this backlog and update our transportation plan so we can adapt to all the new residents moving to Powell,” Camick said.

Camick said he would also like to support a sidewalk assessment in the city, which he noted hasn’t been done since before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“The second issue that is most important to me is ensuring that our police, fire, and EMS services are fully funded,” he said. “I believe it is our obligation to care for those who take care of us, and Powell’s finest deserve an advocate for them. In recent days, Powell has lost officers due to retirements and being recruited to other positions. I will ensure that the police are fully funded so that we can recruit and retain the best officers for our city.”

Camick went on to say, “I have developed my leadership skills through numerous professional roles, most important of which is my military service. These have taught me the importance of communication, and if elected, I will have an open line of communication with residents. I will actively engage with them on all important issues coming before the council and do my best to represent the consensus of the community.”

He added, “Powell residents can expect that I will always be responsive to them and will earn their votes not just in the days leading up to the election but long after I’m elected, as well.”

Kurt Ramsey

An 18-year resident of Powell, Ramsey has been employed by Battelle as a mechanical engineer since 2005 and has been designing and managing the production of armored vehicles for the government for 14 years. Ramsey told The Gazette he’s always felt the strong call to serve.

“I have been invested in my community since moving to Powell,” he said. “Two years ago, I arrived at a place where I felt I could fully commit the attention required to run for Powell City Council. In addition to providing a new personal challenge for myself, I wanted to serve my community, which has flourished over the many years I’ve raised my family here.”

Ramsey said volunteering his time to the community isn’t a new concept as he is a member of the 501st Legion, which is an international Star Wars costuming club that visits children in hospitals and participates in parades and various community events to support individual and organizational causes and spread joy to the public. In doing so, he began to ponder getting more involved in his community.

“I started attending Powell City Council meetings in July 2022,” he said. “I dedicated myself to attending over 15 bimonthly meetings since then to learn and understand the operations and latest happenings in Powell. I was intrigued to learn I was actually more excited about local government than I first thought. It is very empowering to be involved with decision-making that is greater than yourself. Everything the council decides impacts everyone, and it is a privilege to take that role seriously.”

Ramsey prioritizes the safety of the Powell community and said he wants Liberty Township Fire and Emergency Medical Services and the Powell Police Department to be able to continue their superior service to all residents.

In addition to safety, Ramsey said he will ensure that all new city revenue will be “efficiently managed and dispersed back into the community” according to the priorities citizens feel are most important.

“I will also strive to provide ongoing transparency and communication with the residents,” he said. “Downtown Powell placemaking is going to be highlighted in the coming years, and I want to take residents’ perspectives into consideration before millions of dollars are permanently allocated.”

He added, “I believe that, beyond my goals, people want to know with confidence that I will listen to their voices first and then act appropriately with my council decisions. I will keep their best interests in mind whenever I make any decision. That is my personal mission.”

Ramsey believes his approach to his professional career makes him well-suited to serve the community.

“As an engineer, I am traditionally an executor of tasks,” he said. “However, I do so with the input of my team and a holistic approach to the situation. Whether it is downtown parking, community recreational resources, new medical centers, or various housing developments moving in, I will be sure to listen to the constituents of Powell and strive to make the best decisions possible for us all.”

Given the turmoil going on throughout the world, Ramsey also believes it important for Powell to elect someone with experience and understanding of international and domestic affairs. “My previous position in the U.S. intelligence community will help guide decisions so Powell remains vigilant on how outside events can affect our city, which will allow us to adjust accordingly,” he said.

Ramsey went on to say, “I want the residents to know how proud and humbled I feel to have had many opportunities throughout my life to serve the American people. I now want to continue that close to home.”

Tyler Herrmann

Herrmann is an attorney and has served in a variety of public service roles, including as an Ohio assistant attorney general where he was appointed as a special prosecutor for a large opioid case. He is also a JAG officer in the Ohio Army National Guard and has been in the military for 17 years.

Herrmann said serving on Powell’s Board of Zoning Appeals quickly taught him just how important local officials are to their community.

“Often, when they make a decision, it impacts the lives of their citizens immediately,” he said. “When much of our country seems to be divided, I appreciate that our council appears to be very collegial with a real focus on improving the lives of the city’s residents. I hope to continue the good work of the council and ensure that a young family who moves to Powell 20 years from now will be just as happy with the city as my wife and I are now.”

Although he’s always been interested in politics and government, Herrmann said he was never set on running for office prior to his decision to campaign for an open seat on the council. He noted the two biggest challenges facing Powell — growth and infrastructure — are complementary.

“Powell has been a growing city for quite some time, and that won’t be stopping in the near future,” he said. “We need a plan for responsible growth that includes not only repairing some of our aging infrastructure but also thinking ahead so that we are ready to accommodate new residents rather than playing catch up after they’re already here.”

Herrmann added, “As an attorney and public servant with experience in budgeting and drafting legislation, I think I will be an asset to the city not only in matters where the council has actual authority but also in representing Powell’s interests with state, county, and federal officials with whom I am fortunate enough to have built strong relationships.”

He went on to say, “The community can expect a hard worker who is genuinely interested in hearing their perspective and ideas. I take seriously the responsibility to represent the interests of the community, not just what I think is best. I think my years of military service show that I am not afraid to put my nose to the grindstone in order to accomplish the mission.”

Jonathan Freeman

Raised in a small town in northern Maine, Freeman said his family was always helping by donating time to the town and giving back to the community with nothing expected in return.

“I have always been drawn to helping others and giving back to the community my entire life, so raising my hand and running for Powell City Council is the next step in that journey of my community service,” he said. “I want to be able to show my children what it means to have goodwill and the rewards of being able to give back to the community.”

Freeman and his family moved to Powell in 2016, and he has served on the Middlebury Homeowners Association (HOA) for the past five years. Three of those years have been spent as the treasurer and the last two as president.

“During my time serving on the board, I’ve come to enjoy helping neighbors and doing my part to ensure they made the right decision in wanting to reside and raise a family in Powell,” he said. “What really solidified my decision to run for Powell City Council was when I attended a council meeting for the city’s HOAs to go over safety protocol, current infrastructure, and the future plans for upcoming growth in Powell for the next five years. The change associated with this rapid growth is going to challenge the ways we live and operate in Powell, and this is something that I can stand behind and defend for the people in Powell.”

Freeman sees infrastructure improvements as one of the most pressing challenges facing the city given the growth it continues to see.

“We want to ensure the growth that is coming into this community has Powell residents’ best interest in mind,” he said. “We know growth can allow for change, and we want to make sure this change will affect Powell residents in a positive and meaningful manner.”

Freeman noted the safety of the community is another of his priorities should he be elected.

“I would like to continue the already stellar safety infrastructure in place in Powell,” he said. “Again, with growth coming to the area, we need to make sure our families are safe and that we do our best to ensure that Powell is one of the best places to raise a family in Ohio.”

He went on to say, “I pride myself on being a servant and putting others’ needs before mine. I’ve taken this stance my entire life in one form or another. I’m also a workaholic, which is both a blessing and a curse, depending on who you are asking. If I am elected to Powell City Council, the city will gain a hard-working individual who does not quit until the job is done. I am confident with my work and life experiences, I can make the correct decision when it comes to the needs of Powell and its residents.”

