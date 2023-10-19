The Tri-Township Joint Fire District station on Coover Road Tuesday afternoon. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

The Tri-Township Joint Fire District will be on the ballot next month asking voters to approve the renewal of a five-year, 0.9-mill levy to replace fire equipment.

According to ballot language, the Delaware County Auditor’s Office estimates the levy would collect $214,000 annually at a rate of 0.9 mill for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $20 annually per $100,000 of valuation.

Tri-Township Fire Chief Troy Morris said the levy is “strictly” for fire equipment.

“Our stance is to replace equipment before it is due,” Morris said Monday. “Our newest engine was purchased so that the front line engine at 10 years of age was placed into backup status. This engine cost $585,000. We have a tanker on order now that will be close to $400,000. We do the same thing with fire gear. (The National Fire Protection Association) has standards established where a fire apparatus is considered out of date at 20 years. Fire gear has a 10-year standard. Our goal is to provide members with new gear every five years. This keeps us easily within standards.”

Morris said since the levy was last renewed in 2018, funds were used for the engine replacement and the ordered tanker replacement along with fire gear.

“In order to provide the service, we need the equipment,” he said. “Like everything else, the costs are increasing a great deal. An engine purchased in 1991 cost the district $173,000. The engine purchased in 2008 cost $375,000, and the newest cost $585,000. To completely outfit a firefighter in turnout gear is over $6,000. This includes a helmet, protective hood, turnout coat, turnout pants, boots and gloves.”

Morris said he believes the fire district to be “good stewards of the public’s money” and hopes voters support the fire district once again.

“We don’t buy the most expensive items,” Morris said. “Our fire engine doesn’t have all the bells and whistles that are available. … We take it very seriously the trust the voters put into us to use their money wisely. As the chief, it is something I take very seriously.”

