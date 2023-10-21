A view from the stands in Ohio Stadium as the Grand Pacer Marching Band performed last weekend. Courtesy photo | Delaware Pacer Bands The Delaware Grand Pacer Marching Band performs at the Buckeye Invitational last weekend at Ohio State University. Courtesy photo | Delaware Pacer Bands

The Grand Pacer Marching Band will try to continue its “Superior” season today at its final regular competition of the season before State Marching Band Finals next weekend.

The band already took part in two competitions this month, first at Teays Valley High School in Ashville on Oct. 7 and last weekend in the Buckeye Invitational, hosted by The Ohio State University Marching Band. The Pacer band earned the highest possible rating, “Superior,” at both competitions, continuing a streak it began at the band’s first competition at Westerville North High School last month.

Band Director Bill Fowles said the Buckeye Invitational went “really, really well,” and the band got its highest scores to date this season.

“(It’s) nice to see that,” Fowles said. “The overall experience was really awesome.”

The invitational competition featured bands from all over the state, and Fowles said it was a positive experience to see how the Pacer band “stacked up” to the other bands.

“(If you look at the scores you’ll) see that we are on par with a lot of the other groups around central Ohio and the Dayton area,” Fowles said. “We’re right there with the top groups in the state.”

Today’s competition at Thomas-Worthington High School is the band’s final competition before State Marching Band Finals next weekend at Hilliard Bradley High School. Fowles said Friday he isn’t too worried about either competition.

“I’m not nervous because of the success we’ve had all season long, the superior ratings, and the comments that we’ve gotten,” Fowles said.

He went on to state how the season ends is up to the band.

“At this point I’m doing one of these,” he said, making a gesture like washing his hands. “(I told them) it’s in your hands. I’m confident we’re going to do well (at Thomas Worthington.) I’m not nervous, but I’m anxious to see how we do and how we perform.”

Fowles called the band’s season “special” last month, and he believes it has continued to be a special year for the band.

“Every year is different, even though we have a lot of kids that come back and participate. Each year is special just because the dynamic of the group changes year to year,” Fowles said. “They’ve worked really hard and been supportive of each other throughout it all. It’s rewarding to see the success we’ve had from that hard work. (I could see) how well they were working and preparing (in August) and the attention to detail that they’ve put into the show. We’re looking forward to a successful end of the season.”

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903.