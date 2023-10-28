Three vying for trustee in Concord Twp. Oberhammer Haney Davis

In southwestern Delaware County, three candidates are running for a trustee seat in Concord Township. The full four-year term will begin with the new year.

The Gazette sent a questionnaire out to the candidates and only heard back from one.

Incumbent Philip Jason Haney, of Delaware, did not respond to the survey. The Gazette was unable to readily find campaign information on him. Haney has served since 2016 and is seeking his third term. Also currently serving as trustees with a year remaining in their terms are Joe Garrett and Bart Johnson, each in their second term.

“The Trustees meet on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month, unless otherwise published, at the Concord Township Community Building, 6385 Home Rd, Delaware, Ohio 43015,” said the township website, www.concordtwp.org.

Carlyn Smith, of Powell, also did not respond to the survey. The Gazette was unable to readily find campaign information on her.

Katherine Oberhammer, of Powell, did respond to the survey.

“Friends call me Katie,” she wrote in her response. “I have lived in Concord Township for 15 years. I know many of my neighbors feel like me, that communication within our fast-growing township is an area that could be improved. I think the website is a good first step, but I would like to improve on what is available. Also, I would like to see township officers and employees be more accessible to the public. I think the public should be able to get immediate answers to their questions or concerns. This is why I have my phone number on all my election signs and brochures and commit to being accessible if I am elected to serve as trustee.”

Oberhammer wrote about her background, “I have a bachelors’ degree in exercise and health science from Alma College. I have a master’s degree in health promotion from Central Michigan University. I am a certified teacher K-12 for Physical Education and Health and 7-12 in History. I currently teach many of the kids in our township at Buckeye Valley Middle School.

“I grew up in a family ensconced in local politics and was taught from a young age the privilege and importance of serving and giving back to the community. My husband and I have volunteered with Bellepoint Youth Athletics at Concord Township Park. We have run the concession stand for the last few years and have gotten to know many of our residents. Now raising my own family, I find it is important to make meaningful community connections where residents can feel comfortable having their own voices be heard. I want to be a New Voice for Concord Township.”

As for the issues, she wrote: “First of all I think the growth of the township will be one of our biggest challenges and making sure we are meeting the needs of all of our township residents. Foremost, I want to make sure that residents are being consulted about how our Township is handling this growth. Secondly, I believe that township officials should be accessible and communicate openly with Concord Township residents and families. We need to be sure that we are meeting the needs of the residents and that cannot happen without communication.”

For more information, visit https://www.katie4concordtwp.com/.

Also in Concord Township, current Fiscal Officer Jill Davis is running unopposed for a full four-year term starting April 1, 2024.

The Gazette wrote about Concord’s roads levy in a previous story. The township was established in 1819.

