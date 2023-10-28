The main entrance to Buckeye Valley Middle School on Coover Road in Delaware. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Pembroke Oberhammer Jeffrey Wright

On Nov. 7, voters will select two individuals to serve on the Buckeye Valley Board of Education.

The four candidates up for election are incumbent board member Troy Jeffrey, who was appointed to the board last year after the death of board member Jeff White, and three newcomers: Andrew Oberhammer, Mary Kate Pembroke and Will Wright. Current board member Amy Dutt is not seeking reelection.

Troy Jeffrey

“My life has revolved around education,” Jeffrey said. “I have taught in a neighboring public school district for the last 16 years and had my first student teaching experience at BV High School. I have coached middle school and high school football, led student council, and served as a teacher union representative in the past. I have an advanced degree in educational leadership and administration. My family is involved in BV youth baseball/softball leagues in which I also coach. I have two current and two future Barons in the district. We have been blessed to be part of the BV community for almost 10 years.”

Jeffrey said it has been “an honor” to serve on the board since June 2022.

“I want to continue having a positive influence on my community and being a voice for our parents,” Jeffrey said. “I love this district and all of the great folks that make BV the special place that it is. I am excited to continue building on our academic successes as we push to become the highest achieving district in the region. I want to ensure that we cultivate an environment where kids are not only safe, but develop a love of learning and are ready to be successful in their future endeavors.”

Jeffrey said “education should be the key issue and focus of any school district.”

“We will keep striving to meet the needs of all our students and continue closing the achievement gap between the east and west sides of the district,” Jeffrey said. “Our focus on learning essentials such as literacy and phonics is paying huge dividends with our students, and is really setting our district apart …

“We need to remember that the purpose of schools is to provide a high-quality education to all students,” Jeffrey said. “It should not include any political agendas, social movements, or other outside influences. We implement best learning practices, support and equip our teachers and staff so they can do their jobs to the best of their abilities, and create a learning environment that is safe and meets the needs of students and staff. I will continue working on developing policies that keep parents informed, empowered to make decisions for their children, and promote transparency from the district.”

Jeffrey said another issue facing the district is growth in student population.

“This growth will ideally be addressed with facility upgrades and a new high school,” Jeffrey said. “However, this will require the passage of a levy, while ensuring we remain fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars.”

Andrew Oberhammer

“I hold a joint International MBA from the University of South Carolina/Business and Economics University of Vienna, Austria,” Oberhammer said. “My work background is in operations management in the banking and telecommunications industry, as well as running my own business. I am an efficiency and cost control specialist and would bring extensive managerial experience to the Board of our fast growing school district.

Oberhammer said he has spent the last few years volunteering for Bellepoint Youth Athletics out of Concord Township Park and runs the concession stand.

“During this time, I have had the pleasure of meeting people from all across the Buckeye Valley Local School District,” Oberhammer said. “My wife is a teacher in the district, and we were both raised to understand the importance of a strong public education system as the backbone of a successful community.”

Oberhammer said he is running for school board because “like many Americans, I am dismayed at the tone in politics today.”

“I believe in traditional values, but I am a collaborative person by nature and pledge to be ‘every parent’s voice’ and put our children first if elected to the school board,” Oberhammer said. “People may not always agree with me, but I guarantee to represent all parents with concerns that they may have. I pledge to always be accessible, and all of my election signs and brochures contain my contact phone number.”

Oberhammer said if elected he would continue the district’s efforts to become a five star district on the State Report Card.

“Buckeye Valley has great educators and had great results on the recent state score card,” Oberhammer said. “I want use my collaborative and operational management skills on the important issues at hand. We need to effectively manage the growth of the district and how artificial intelligence (AI) will change how our kids need to be prepared for the future. I commit to working on the board to ensure we are the stewards for a great school district that serves all of our children effectively.”

Mary Kate Pembroke

“My career has spanned nonprofit administration, private and public school education, and corporate educational product management,” Pembroke said. “As a middle school teacher I gained the perspective of an educator, and through helping parents navigate the special education system, I gained knowledge of federal, state, and local education policy. I have a Master of Education, a B.A. in Economics, and a B.A. in Music, all from Ohio State. My husband, Alex, and I are proud of our two Buckeye Valley Barons, Anton (BVHS ’20) and Oliver. Our family has lived in Ashley, in Marlboro Township, for over 20 years.”

Pembroke said she’s running because she believes “everyone deserves a voice on the board” but said the district’s northern rural areas are not represented.

“I’m the only candidate who lives in the northern region of the district, and the only woman running,” Pembroke said. “Having a balanced board is necessary for effective oversight and good policy. … I have experience managing multimillion dollar budgets and working with multiple unions, and I possess a passion for public education and a drive for civic engagement. People are called to serve in ways that use their talents; my skills and experience will improve our board, which will improve Buckeye Valley.”

Pembroke said growth is the biggest challenge facing Buckeye Valley.

“Buckeye Valley has skilled educators, experienced administration, and dedicated residents and families all contributing to a successful district,” Pembroke said. “Buckeye Valley’s success comes with a surge in population, and our student body has outgrown the current schools. To accommodate population growth, the board must generate more revenue. It’s never easy to pass a levy, but currently it’s even harder due to increased tax bills from property revaluation and a lingering distrust of the school board. We must restore our board of education as a trusted public body in order to grow for the future.”

Pembroke said if elected she would “encourage the board to refocus on the bigger picture.”

“The board is a policy-making public body, not operations managers,” Pembroke said. “Ensure that the schools are managed well by our superintendent and our professional, licensed administrators. Micromanaging leads to muddied roles and responsibilities and wasted time and resources. Let the teachers teach, and let the administration manage.”

Pembroke said she would also “prioritize the accountability of the board and administrators.”

“Making the board more diverse and monitoring itself as per policy will help deter misconduct,” Pembroke said. “I will hold myself, other board members, and the board itself accountable to state and federal laws.”

Will Wright

“I grew up in a small community very similar to Buckeye Valley in the state of Kansas,” Wright said. “I earned my Bachelor of Science at West Texas A&M University majoring in Agribusiness with a minor in Animal Science. I moved to Ohio to be one of the assistant coaches for the Ohio State equestrian team, as I have many years of coaching and teaching experience, coaching everyone from age 3 to 80 years old. I have three kids in Buckeye Valley; two who are currently students and one is a future Baron.”

Wright said he’s running because he believes in Buckeye Valley and Buckeye Valley kids.

“Buckeye Valley is trending in the right direction as we have earned a 4.5 star rating, but we still have work to achieve,” Wright said. “I want the district to really thrive as we are becoming the best and brightest school system in Ohio. While having a top notch education, the growth and safety of the district is of the utmost importance to me.”

Wright said safety and managing the district’s growth would be his key focuses on the board.

“We send our kids to school to learn and become educated and that is what they should be focused on the entirety of the day,” Wright said. “Enrollment growth is a huge point of interest we are facing in BV as families are hearing all the wonderful things happening here at Buckeye Valley and moving to the heart of our district. We need a board member in place like myself that will have a quick plan of action to make sure we are fiscally responsible in growing the district while not sacrificing our kids’ education or safety. (Safety) needs to stay at the top of everyone’s mind. We need to ensure parents that their kids are safe from all the evils of the world and make sure BV is prepared and protected.”

Wright said the district has “great” safety measures in place but said there’s “always room for improvement,” adding he wants to make sure that “every person that comes in and out of our campus feels safe from both physical and mental harm.”

Wright said he wants “every child to get the best opportunity to learn and grow in this district, making sure that no child falls behind.”

“I will make sure every parent and district resident has a voice and is heard from when planning for our kids’ futures,” Wright said. “I’m excited to be in this election and given this tremendous responsibility and honor to serve my community.”

