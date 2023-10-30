Halloween decorations seemingly increase every year. In Sunbury, this is the front of District 13 restaurant across from the town square. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

SUNBURY — Figuring out trick-or-treat times can be confusing for many residents.

For many local communities, it will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31. This is determined by, of all things, the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC).

“Per MORPC, if Halloween (Oct. 31) falls on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday it will be held on October 31,” said the City of Sunbury’s website. “If Halloween falls on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday, ‘Trick-or-Treat’ will be held on the Thursday prior to October 31.”

“Trick-or-Treat (Beggar’s Night) will take place on October 31, 2023, starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m.,” said the Orange Township website. “Orange Township uses the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission’s suggestion.”

Dublin also is using that time and date.

“For several years, local governments have supported a suggested, unified trick-or-treat date for the region,” said the Dublin city website. “The MORPC algorithm was developed to provide the most convenient date for families with safety at the forefront. Friday night football games, Saturday football games and Sunday church services have been noted as well.”

Following suit in Delaware County are the cities of Columbus, Delaware, Powell and Westerville; the villages of Ashley, Ostrander and Shawnee Hills; and Berkshire, Concord, Genoa and Liberty townships.

However, some communities do things differently. For example, Harlem Township had a Fall Festival/Trunk or Treat event Oct. 28 in its Community Park. Powell had a Fall Festival and Food Drive in Village Green Park on Oct. 28.

Some places will still hold their Halloween events on Tuesday but will have slightly different hours. For example, Radnor Township’s hours will be 5-7 p.m., Berlin Township’s hours will be 5:30-7:30 p.m., and the Village of Galena’s hours will be 6-8:30 p.m.

Another note from Sunbury.

“When weather conditions are poor, the City does not attempt to delay, postpone or otherwise recommend rescheduling trick or treat without a major compelling reason such as severe weather warnings,” said sunburyohio.org. “A weather forecast of rain, cold weather or wind would not meet these conditions. Parents and guardians are always encouraged to exercise their best judgment in determining whether or not weather conditions are safe and/or convenient for trick-or-treating.”

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected].