Galena to elect new mayor; 2 council seats up for grabs Brooks Doucette Fry Musacchio

GALENA — The village is seeking a new mayor starting Jan. 1, 2024. Current Mayor Jill K. Love has served one term.

Mary Brooks and Jeff Kinnell are running for Love’s seat. The Gazette sent both candidates a survey, but only heard back from Brooks. Kinnell had no campaign information available but does have yard signs out.

“I chose to run for Mayor of Galena because of a deep love for my village,” Brooks told The Gazette. “I have been a resident for 30 years and have a great desire to work with other residents to help guide our village into the future.

“As a successful small business owner, I believe that my years of working with customers, both online and face-to-face, will be a huge asset. Customer satisfaction in business should be top priority as resident satisfaction should be as Mayor.

“One of our more important issues would certainly be a total lack of infrastructure repair/maintenance in the Village. We are in desperate need of road repair in certain areas. I would hope to get this taken care of through grant funds, not Village funds.

“Another important issue for our village is the need for good development. I am hoping that I can work with both residents and developers to find plans that are an excellent fit for our residents and the Village.”

For more information, visit Facebook.com/BrooksForGalena or Instagram: @brooksforgalena.

Galena Village Council candidates

Three people, two of them incumbents, are running for two seats on village council. Their terms will begin Jan. 1, 2024.

Gillian Doucette-Banten

Newcomer Gillian Ranee Doucette-Banten has listed her background on her LinkedIn page. She said she is a graduate of Big Walnut High School, where she was an office assistant, cheerleader and softball player. In the early 2000s, she helped run outings and charity events for Ruffner Park. She has an MBA and is a board member of Empire Ball and Women’s Business Development Council. She is a founder and supporter of the Galena Fall Gathering and committee chair for the new Miller Park Playground coming to Galena in spring 2024.

For more information, visit [email protected].

Michael Fry

“Mike and his family moved to Galena in late 2016, immediately falling in love with the quaintness and rich history of the Village,” said www.galenaohio.gov. “With developments becoming increasingly attracted, Mike decided to apply for Council. In October 2020, Mike was voted in by the Council to serve on the Personnel, Planning and Zoning, and Electronic Communication Committees, as well as the Galena New Community Authority. Mike strives to represent the neighborhood with a focus on helping Galena remain quaint, prosperous, and safe through measured growth. Since May 2020, Mike has been employed by LJ’s Card Shop as a Listing Lead, Valuation Analyst, and Listing Coordinator. Mike loves reading, films, and golfing, but cherishes spending time with his incredible family and the Lord the most.”

Fry spoke at a Candidates Breakfast event last week in Sunbury.

Todd Musacchio

“Todd graduated from The Ohio State University with a BSBA in logistics and marketing,” said the village website. “Following years as a Transportation and Logistics professional, Todd shifted his primary focus to permaculture, community, and civic service. In addition to his primary functions as part of the Galena Village Council, he enjoys participating as a volunteer in beautification, conservation, and education efforts. Todd designed and built his home in Galena, where he appreciates being surrounded by nature with the many places to hike and kayak with his family.”

Incumbent Musacchio’s council assignments include the Personnel Committee.

The Gazette has previously written about the village’s proposed electric aggregation issue, which will be on the November ballot.

