Trio seeking trustee seat in Genoa Twp. Mount Vaughan

WESTERVILLE — Genoa Township has three people vying for a trustee seat on the ballot for the Nov. 7 election.

The Gazette sent questionnaires to the candidates and heard from challenger Steve Mount and incumbent Renee Vaughan. Their responses are shown below in alphabetical order. The third candidate, Deborah Harris of Westerville, did not respond and had no campaign information available.

Mount and Vaughan also spoke at a Candidates Breakfast event last week in Sunbury.

Steve Mount

“I believe I can use my 40 years’ experience as a tax and community development attorney to serve the township through its increasingly complex development activities and planning for Intel,” Mount told The Gazette. “I would bring a calm demeanor and reasoned judgment to the office, working collegially with the other trustees, in contrast to the confrontational and litigious approach that has characterized the trustees’ deliberations over the past few years.

“I work for the Columbus office of a global law firm specializing in community development projects that use federal tax subsidies. I have authored many books and articles on complicated tax subjects, explaining the programs in plain English. I design and handle complicated projects, working with several other law firms and numerous participants, which has prepared me to work with the numerous counterparties with which the trustees interact.

“I believe that handling development the right way, and generally bringing good governance practices to the position, are the two main issues. I am neither pro-development nor anti-development but believe in “smart development.” The means to judge each project on its merits by reference to the Township’s Zoning Resolution and Comprehensive Plan. You may be aware that the current trustees, led by my opponent, has denied rezoning requests that were allowed by the plan, and has thus involved the township needless and costly litigation. Good governance simply means doing the township’s business in a workmanlike manner, avoiding conflicts of interest. You may be aware that in the pending lawsuit by EPCON against the township, my opponent has been accused of a personal conflict of interest, based on her disapproval of a zoning request to build a planned community (in accordance with the Comprehensive Plan) near her home.”

“Steve Mount recently announced his candidacy for Genoa Township Trustee,” said a press release issued by his campaign while the survey was sent. “Steve and his wife Kathleen are 38-year residents of the township, having moved here from New York City looking for a good place to raise a family. They have four children and five grandchildren. Steve is a senior partner with the Columbus office of a global law firm specializing in community development projects. He graduated from Harvard Law School, cum laude, and Muskingum College, summa cum laude. Steve was born in Nelsonville, Ohio and graduated from Nelsonville-York High School.

“Steve pledges to bring good governance practices to the township, working collegially with the other trustees and avoiding unnecessary confrontation and litigation. He would assiduously avoid conflicts of interest. He favors smart development principles, guided by the Township’s Zoning Resolution and Comprehensive Plan. He would assure that the township renders cost efficient services to the residents.”

For more information, visit bit.ly/stevemount or www.mountforgenoa.com/meet-steve.

Renee Vaughan

“In 2019, I ran on a platform that included ‘stopping High-Density,’” Vaughan told The Gazette. “During my term, I have worked with my fellow trustees to put lower densities in our zoning documents. Zoning and density have been hot topics in Genoa Township for years. It is important to elect trustees who will represent the people when approving zoning applications and revising zoning documents.

“I am running to be re-elected because many residents have asked me to run again. They are pleased and supportive of my leadership. During my term, I have stayed true to my promise to be respectful and responsive, represent the people, support safety services, preserve Genoa’s rural feel, and support responsible development.

“I want to continue making Genoa Township better by adding community events and new features to existing events. Staying connected to residents is key to knowing what they want and how they feel about township issues. I plan to continue to stay connected to residents by holding my monthly Residents’ Hours. With inflation, it’s important to continue to watch spending. I’d like the township to continue to apply for grants to stretch tax dollars.”

Vaughan said she has a bachelor’s in special education, University of Cincinnati; master’s in special education, University of Pittsburgh; Principal Certification, Slippery Rock University; 15 years of teaching experience. She attended township meetings for 7 years prior to being elected; was actively involved in a grassroots campaign to stop a CVS in Genoa Township in 2013; Co-Chaired Referendum in 2018; Genoa Township Trustee since 2020; Chair of Trustee Board for 2 years; and Vice President of the Delaware County Township Association (DCTA); and a member of the DCTA legislative committee.

“This committee is working with the Ohio Township Association (OTA) and other Ohio county township associations to change laws that will help townships function more efficiently,” she said. “Some issues the committee is working on include allowing townships to advertise on social media and websites instead of the local newspaper and giving townships more leverage when land is annexed to cities and villages.”

Vaughan said the most important issues facing her constituents are, “Ensuring residents have local representatives who represent the people who elected them instead of their own agendas, platforms, and beliefs; and inflation — with the rising cost of everyday items, it’s important to continue to watch spending and find creative ways to stretch tax dollars.”

For more information, visit VaughanForGenoa.com, https://www.facebook.com/reneevaughanforgenoa/, https://www.instagram.com/vaughanforgenoa/.

The Gazette has previously written about Genoa’s parks levy and the fiscal officer race.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected].