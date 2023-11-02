Delaware County Notebook

Women Giving Together to host Nov. 2 event

Delaware County Foundation’s Women Giving Together is hosting its first Gather and Give event on Thursday, Nov. 2, at The Barn at Stratford, 2690 Stratford Road in Delaware.

The event starts at 6 p.m., and all are invited to attend.

Three local nonprofits — Neighborhood Bridges, Turning Point and Heart of Ohio Homeless Shelter — will give presentations on their impact in the county as attendees learn about the power of shared giving. Women Giving Together will be matching all donations to all three organizations up to $2,000.

For more information and to RSVP, email [email protected].

First Friday event to focus on community involvement

Main Street Delaware’s November First Friday is a “Community Harvest” that will celebrate giving and civic engagement. Delaware County nonprofits and service organizations will be on hand to help eventgoers learn more about how to get involved and what services are available in the community.

Also during the 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 3 event, the City of Delaware will display its paint-a-plow projects. The plows were decorated in partnership with local elementary schools to help the children develop their art skills and better understand the department’s work.

In addition, Main Street Delaware is proud to partner with the Fight Against Hunger Games project for its 2023 Thanksgiving Food Drive. Everyone is invited to bring nonperishable food donations downtown on First Friday or throughout the week afterward to these locations: Fresh Start Cafe & Bakery, 24 N. Sandusky St.; Homestretch Apparel, 29 N. Sandusky St.; or Opa Grill & Tavern, 18 S. Sandusky St. Items most needed include instant mashed potatoes (13-ounce box or larger), cake mix (any flavor), frosting (any flavor), macaroni and cheese, and foil roasting pans (large enough for a small turkey).

For November’s First Friday, Delaware County Transit will continue to collaborate with Main Street Delaware to provide shuttles from the Hayes Delaware County Services Building, 145 N. Union St., to the downtown. Shuttles will run approximately every 15 minutes between 6 and 9 p.m., dropping guests at Sandusky and William streets.

Breakfast to honor local veterans

The 14th annual Veterans Day Breakfast and Ceremony takes place Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. The Agriculture Center hosts the celebration, which begins with breakfast at 8:30 a.m., followed by the program “The Making of the Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial” presented by the Delaware County Veterans Association.

The event is free for veterans plus one guest. Seating is limited and reservations are required by Nov. 1. Delaware County veterans may register at MySourcePoint.org/veterans or by calling customer service at 740-363-6677.

This year’s ceremony is proudly sponsored by the Delaware County Veterans Service Commission and SourcePoint.

Grief-related program available

GriefShare will host the following events for those dealing with the death of a loved one:

• GriefShare Loss of a Spouse will be held from 6:15-8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6. Grieving the death of a spouse? This seminar includes a DVD, group discussion and you’ll also receive a guide on understanding your loss. There is no cost for this program.

• GriefShare Surviving the Holidays will take place from 6:15-8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27. If you’re dreading the prospect of facing the holidays without your loved one, you are not alone. Come and connect with others for support and encouragement at seminar. There is a cost for this event, which includes a holiday survival guide book full of tools and tips.

• GriefShare Winter 13 Week Cycle will take place from 6:15-7:45 p.m.every Monday from Dec. 4 to April 8. Look to this 13-week seminar support program for a deeper understanding of grief management with DVDs featuring multiple experts on grief recovery. There is a cost, and participants will also receive an informative resource book to offer you further guidance as they move through their grieving process. Participants are welcome to join any time during the series.

All events are held at Delaware Grace Church, 375 Hills Miller Road, Delaware.

To register, visit GriefShare.org and under “Find a Group” type in 43015 and click on Delaware Grace Church.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 740-363-3613.

Free, fresh produce at PIN

People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio (PIN) has announced the dates for its monthly Produce Markets for 2023. Upcoming events will take place the last Wednesday of the month on Nov. 29.

The event takes place from 2 to 4:30 pm at the PIN warehouse at 138 Johnson Drive, Delaware.

Qualified households are welcome to stop by for fresh fruit, veggies, and dairy at no cost to them.

The market is in drive-thru format, and participants must meet income guidelines and bring a photo ID.

For more information, visit DelawarePeopleInNeed.org or call 740-363-6284.

Info on local Vietnam veterans group

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 meets on the third Thursday of each month, except in December. Meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at the Wendy’s location north of Delaware at 2065 U.S. Route 23 N.

Meetings generally last 30-45 minutes. The meeting are open not only to Vietnam veterans, but also the general public as the group has associates who are veterans who didn’t serve during the Vietnam era and non-veterans.

Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings

Delaware AA meetings take place at St. Peters Episcopal Church at 45 W. Winter St. in Delaware at 7 p.m. (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday), 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Meetings meetings are also held at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, as well as at noon on Monday, Thursday and Friday.

Food pantry open

The Eastside Mission Church in Delaware is hosting a community food pantry from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. All are welcome.

The church is located at 32 Joy Ave., Delaware.

Meet and greet with veterans

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 holds a meet and greet at all three Wendy’s restaurants in Delaware from 5 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month, except December.

During the meet and greet, information is provided about the chapter and upcoming events, and a percentage of sales during the three hours are donated to the chapter.

Alzheimer’s caregiver support group

A new Alzheimer’s caregiver support group has been started at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Delaware, and it is seeking new members.

The support group meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 2 p.m. The group, sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter, will be run by trained volunteers. The church is located at 55 W. Lincoln Ave.

Email local news items to [email protected].