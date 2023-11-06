Ostrander man killed in crash

Troopers from the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a motorcycle crash in Radnor Township that killed an Ostrander man Saturday.

The Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred on Warrensburg Road near Hodges Road in Radnor Township at around 9:48 p.m. Saturday when Gerald E. Ungashick, 59, of Ostrander, was traveling west on his 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Troopers report the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway before overturning and coming to rest.

Ungashick was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers reported.

The post reported that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and Delaware County EMS.

The post reported over the weekend that crash remains under investigation.