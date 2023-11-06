This map shows the new traffic pattern set to begin on Nov. 13. Courtesy | City of Delaware

This week, Americans are adjusting to falling back an hour as daylight saving time ended on Nov. 5. Next week, locals will have to adjust to a new traffic pattern if they travel through The Point along Central Avenue and William Street.

It’s part of the progress on the Point Improvement Project.

“The first major traffic impact phase will start soon,” the City of Delaware posted on Nov. 3. “Beginning approximately November 13, eastbound U.S. Route 36/State Route 37 travel lanes will be shifted north of the median, from the railroad bridge to just east of the Ohio 521-36/37 intersection, so lane improvement work can take place on eastbound lanes. During this phase, one lane in each direction will be maintained on the north half of the median. This new traffic pattern will continue through May 2024. Property access will be maintained; however left turns (in and out) at driveways and Bowtown Road will be prohibited from 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. Access to the Sheetz gas station will be from Mill Run Crossing only.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 6 also highlighted the traffic pattern change on its “Weekly Construction Update” sent on Nov. 3.

“Starting November 13 traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction between the railroad bridge and Sky View Lane/Glennwood Commons for the next phase of construction,” ODOT said. “Eastbound traffic will be shifted north, with both directions of traffic maintained in the existing westbound lanes. This traffic pattern will remain in place through Spring 2024. Access to driveways and property will be maintained, however left turns will be restricted for driveways as well as Bowtown Road traffic during peak travel times (7 a.m. – 9 a.m., 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.). Left turns at State Route 521 will be maintained throughout the phase.”

The $44.36 million Point Improvement Project is expected to be completed in fall 2025.

The project “will relieve congestion and increase safety along U.S. 36 (William Street) and Ohio 37 (Central Avenue) by increasing the number of vehicular lanes beneath the Norfolk Southern Railroad bridge,” the city’s website said. “On average, 25,000 vehicles a day pass below the bridge, with traffic models projecting that number to increase to almost 40,000 vehicles a day by 2040. Lengthy backups are routine during peak-hour traffic conditions.”

The city said other benefits will include a multi-use path on the north side of the routes, additional turn lanes at Bowtown and SR 521, and “improvements to water mains, storm sewers, street lighting and landscaping.”

For more information, visit www.delawareohio.net/pointproject.

