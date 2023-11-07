Nearly $1 million raised to fight Alzheimer’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio — From Columbus to Athens, and from Marion to Circleville, more than 4,100 central Ohioans, combined with hundreds of corporate sponsors, raised nearly $1 million for the Alzheimer’s Association through six Walks to End Alzheimer’s events held in the area.

With more than 600 walks taking place across the U.S. each fall, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraising event and supports the association’s free educational programs and support groups, Alzheimer’s care services, and advancements in treatment and research.

“We are so thankful for everyone who supported our fundraising efforts through this year’s walks, from sponsors and team captains to individual walkers and donors,” said Vince McGrail, executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter. “To continue to move toward a cure, we rely on our friends and neighbors to help us raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The results speak for themselves – this is a cause that matters, and we’re overwhelmed by the support.”

“People sign up as team captains and then recruit their friends and family to help them raise money for their team through fundraising events, Facebook posts, emails and letters. We have teams with 40 members and some with just a few, but they all are passionate about supporting our Association’s mission and working toward ending this disease.” McGrail added.

While the walk events take place through the months of September and October, participants continue to raise money for these salks through the association’s website at alz.org/Walk. Across the six walks the Central Ohio Chapter held, there were 267 people who raised more than $500, and some of the top teams raised well above $10,000. There were three teams that raised more than $45,000 each. The chapter continues to work to reach each of the fundraising goals set for 2023. Fundraising efforts end on Dec. 31.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association “2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures,” more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a leading cause of death in the United States. One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia – more than breast and prostate cancer combined.

Submitted by the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter.