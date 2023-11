Below are the unoffical results of the Nov. 7 general election. According to the Delaware County Board of Elections, 95,493 total ballots (59.86%) were cast out of 159,535 registered voters.

Member of Council – City of Powell

Seth Camick 1,453 (12.76%)

Leif Eric Carlson 1,697 (14.91%)

Jonathan D. Freeman 1,098 (9.65%)

Tyler Herrmann 2,062 (18.11%)

Heather Karr 3,458 (30.38%)

Kurt R. Ramsey 1,615 (14.19%)

Member of Council – First Ward – City of Delaware

Linsey Griffith 2,115 (62.54%)

Dustin Nanna 1,267 (37.46%)

Member of Council – Second Ward – City of Delaware

Adam R. Haynes 1,763 (52.91%)

Leslie Joiner 1,569 (47.09%)

Member of Council – Fourth Ward – City of Delaware

Kevin Rider 1,751 (57.79%)

Chandler White 1,279 (42.21%)

Member of Council – City of Sunbury

Cindi Cooper 1,498 (38.56%)

Molly Drayer 1,288 (33.15%)

Timothy P. Gose 1,099 (28.29%)

Mayor – Village of Ashley

J. Greg Floyd 114 (30.98%)

David W. Lockhart 192 (52.17%)

James L. Nelson 62 (16.85%)

Member of Council – Village of Ashley

Jan Silva Sanchez 58 (34.80%)

Mark J. Wicker 131 (28.85%)

Kathleen L. Winbourne 165 (36.34%)

Mayor – Village of Galena

Mary Brooks 238 (33.71%)

Jeff Kinnell 468 (66.29%)

Member of Council – Village of Galena

Gillian Doucette-Banten 358 (41.29%)

Michael Fry 473 (54.56%)

Write-in 36 (4.15%)

Mayor – Village of Ostrander

Armon H. Chrismer II 162 (36.99%)

Joseph Proemm 276 (63.01%)

Member of Council – Village of Shawnee Hills

Meagan Bello 155 (23.41%)

Kathy Isem 188 (28.40%)

Rebecca Perkins 101 (15.26%)

Todd Zimmerman 218 (32.93%)

Township Trustee – Berkshire Township

Paul Disantis 1,704 (61.29%)

Austin Slattery 1,076 (38.71%)

Township Trustee – Concord Township

Phillip Jason Haney 2,456 (50.89%)

Katherine Oberhammer 956 (19.81%)

Carlyn Smith 1,414 (29.30%)

Township Trustee – Genoa Township

Deborah Harris 1,089 (10.31%)

Steve Mount 2,783 (26.35%)

Renee Vaughan 6,690 (63.34%)

Township Fiscal Officer – Genoa Township

Wendell Dalton 4,405 (43.58%)

Patrick M. Myers 5,704 (56.42%)

Township Trustee – Harlem Township

William Bell 403 (21.83%)

Matthew Jaeger 1,308 (70.86%)

Matthew Shell 135 (7.31%)

Township Fiscal Officer – Harlem Township

Lisa Hursey 1,038 (58.18%)

Katelyn Richison 746 (41.82%)

Township Trustee – Kingston Township

Louise Douce 380 (32.59%)

Jim Fedako 137 (11.75%)

Maribeth Meluch 179 (15.35%)

Angela M. Willyerd 470 (40.31%)

Township Trustee – Liberty Township

Bill Henderly 5,407 (45.14%)

Bryan Newell 6,570 (54.86%)

Township Trustee – Porter Township

Bob Ryan 349 (35.32%)

Duane Yoder 639 (64.68%)

Township Fiscal Officer – Porter Township

Daniel Dimitroff 394 (43.49%)

Mark Mazzon 512 (56.51%)

Township Trustee – Scioto Township

Dick Jones 515 (33.08%)

Ralph Moseley 1,042 (66.92%)

Township Fiscal Officer – Thompson Township

Leslie Herbert 153 (56.88%)

Traci Shalosky 116 (43.12%)

Member of Board of Education – Buckeye Valley Local School District

Troy Jeffrey 3,383 (30.34%)

Andrew Oberhammer 1,622 (14.55%)

Mary Kate Pembroke 3,312 (29.70%)

Will Wright 2,833 (25.41%)

Member of Board of Education – Big Walnut Local School District

Zach Duffey 5,116 (25.38%)

Stephen P. Fujii 5,738 (28.47%)

Brandon Hoge 4,679 (23.21%)

Todd W. Smith 4,623 (22.94%)

Member of Board of Education – Delaware City School District

Ted Backus 5,314 (26.27%)

Janelle Gasaway 6,022 (29.77%)

Emmett C. Jarvis III 2,601 (12.86%)

Kimlyn N. Queen 1,601 (7.92%)

Heather Ann Rodenborg 4,689 (23.18%)

Member of Board of Education – Olentangy Local School District

Kevin G. O’Brien 18,753 (25.29%)

Shilpa Sazena 7,753 (10.46%)

Lizett M. Schreiber 15,648 (21.10%)

Libby Wallick 18,375 (24.78%)

Ben Weber 13,626 (18.38%)

ISSUES

Issue 1 – Constitutional Amendment – Reproductive Rights

YES 56,246 (59.21%)

NO 38,744 (40.79%)

Issue 2 – Proposed Law – Adult Use of Cannabis

YES 52,211 (55.34%)

NO 42,132 (44.66%)

Tax Levy – Orange Township Fire

For 7,577 (56.13%)

Against 5,921 (43.87%)

Tax Levy – Brown Township – Parks and Rec

For 320 (41.72%)

Against 447 (58.28%)

Tax Levy – Liberty Township Fire

For 10,157 (67.42%)

Against 4,908 (32.58%)

Tax Levy – Radnor Township Fire

For 506 (58.70%)

Against 356 (41.30%)

Tax Levy – Concord Township – Roads & Bridges

For 3,797 (66.58%)

Against 1,906 (33.42%)

Tax Levy – Village of Shawnee Hills – Police

For 234 (53.92%)

Against 200 (46.08%)

Tax Levy – Delaware Township – Roads

For 816 (60.90%)

Against 524 (39.10%)

Tax Levy – Genoa Township – Parks & Rec

For 8,072 (64.17%)

Against 4,507 (35.83%)

Tax Levy – Community Library – Current Expenses

For 6,856 (57.92%)

Against 4,980 (42.08%)

Tax Levy – Delaware General Health District – Providing Sufficient Funds

For 51,513 (62.38%)

Against 31,064 (37.62%)

Tax Levy – Tri-Township Joint Fire District – Fire Equipment

For 1,741 (65.50%)

Against 917 (34.50%)

Tax Levy – Village of Ashley – Current Expenses

For 188 (50.95%)

Against 181 (49.05%)

Proposed Resolution – Electric Aggregation – Village of Galena

YES 459 (67.40%)

NO 222 (32.60%)