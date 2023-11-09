Saturday print edition to arrive Monday

With the U.S. Post Office closed on Saturday for Veterans Day, subscribers who receive The Gazette in the mail will receive Saturday’s edition on Monday.

Subscribers can access Saturday’s full edition by accessing their digital copy of The Gazette at delgazette.com.

Church to hold concert

The Sons of Liberty Christmas Concert will take place at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, at the Eastside Mission Church, 32 Joy Ave. in Delaware.

The group is based out of Stanton, Kentucky, and performs a mix of mixing southern gospel, country and bluegrass.

Book, media sale to be held

The Friends of the Delaware County District Libraries is hosting a book and media sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The sale will take place at the Delaware County District Library Liberty Branch at 7468 Steitz Road, Powell.

Grief-related program available

GriefShare will host the following events for those dealing with the death of a loved one:

• GriefShare Surviving the Holidays will take place from 6:15-8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27. If you’re dreading the prospect of facing the holidays without your loved one, you are not alone. Come and connect with others for support and encouragement at seminar. There is a cost for this event, which includes a holiday survival guide book full of tools and tips.

• GriefShare Winter 13 Week Cycle will take place from 6:15-7:45 p.m.every Monday from Dec. 4 to April 8. Look to this 13-week seminar support program for a deeper understanding of grief management with DVDs featuring multiple experts on grief recovery. There is a cost, and participants will also receive an informative resource book to offer you further guidance as they move through their grieving process. Participants are welcome to join any time during the series.

All events are held at Delaware Grace Church, 375 Hills Miller Road, Delaware.

To register, visit GriefShare.org and under “Find a Group” type in 43015 and click on Delaware Grace Church.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 740-363-3613.

Free, fresh produce at PIN

People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio (PIN) has announced the dates for its monthly Produce Markets for 2023. Upcoming events will take place the last Wednesday of the month on Nov. 29.

The event takes place from 2 to 4:30 pm at the PIN warehouse at 138 Johnson Drive, Delaware.

Qualified households are welcome to stop by for fresh fruit, veggies, and dairy at no cost to them.

The market is in drive-thru format, and participants must meet income guidelines and bring a photo ID.

For more information, visit DelawarePeopleInNeed.org or call 740-363-6284.

Info on local Vietnam veterans group

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 meets on the third Thursday of each month, except in December. Meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at the Wendy’s location north of Delaware at 2065 U.S. Route 23 N.

Meetings generally last 30-45 minutes. The meeting are open not only to Vietnam veterans, but also the general public as the group has associates who are veterans who didn’t serve during the Vietnam era and non-veterans.

Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings

Delaware AA meetings take place at St. Peters Episcopal Church at 45 W. Winter St. in Delaware at 7 p.m. (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday), 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Meetings meetings are also held at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, as well as at noon on Monday, Thursday and Friday.

Food pantry open

The Eastside Mission Church in Delaware is hosting a community food pantry from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. All are welcome.

The church is located at 32 Joy Ave., Delaware.

Meet and greet with veterans

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 holds a meet and greet at all three Wendy’s restaurants in Delaware from 5 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month, except December.

During the meet and greet, information is provided about the chapter and upcoming events, and a percentage of sales during the three hours are donated to the chapter.

Alzheimer’s caregiver support group

A new Alzheimer’s caregiver support group has been started at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Delaware, and it is seeking new members.

The support group meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 2 p.m. The group, sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter, will be run by trained volunteers. The church is located at 55 W. Lincoln Ave.

Email local news items to [email protected].