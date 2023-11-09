The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Olentangy Schools for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

Olentangy Schools Treasurer Ryan Jenkins shared, “The GFOA Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 2022 fiscal year was achieved due to the hard work and dedication of the Olentangy Treasurer’s team. I couldn’t be prouder of how our team models fiscal responsibility and transparency for our school district and our community. Earning this award is just one example of how we work to facilitate maximum learning for every student in Olentangy Schools.”

“Mr. Jenkins joined Olentangy Schools a year ago, and in that time, he has led the treasurer’s team in maintaining exceptional records, exploring new and creative ways to provide savings to the Olentangy community, and advocating for our district to receive fair funding,” added Board of Education President Kevin O’Brien. “He has done this with transparency and while educating us to have a deeper understanding of school district finances.”

The report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive ‘spirit of full disclosure’ to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

Submitted by Olentangy Schools.