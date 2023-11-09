SUNBURY — An incumbent and a newcomer were the winners of the Big Walnut Local School District Board of Education race.

According to the Delaware County Board of Elections, the unofficial results of the Nov. 7 general election were Stephen P. Fujii 5,738 (28.47%); Zach Duffey 5,116 (25.38%); Brandon Hoge 4,679 (23.21%); Todd W. Smith 4,623 (22.94%).

Fujii and Smith were incumbents with Smith serving out an unexpired term. Duffey and Hoge were the new candidates.

“Dear Big Walnut Voters, I am excited and humbled to have been re-elected to the district’s Board of Education,” Fujii posted on Facebook following the election. “I want to thank those who have supported and trusted me with their votes. It is my intent to continue to serve this post faithfully, to steward our shared resources responsibly, and to support opportunities for excellence for our students and community. Thank you to my wife for your support and to my family for encouraging me to continue to serve… Go Eagles.”

“Congratulations, Steve Fujii. Our community has re-elected you to four more years of service and I respect their decision,” Duffey posted on Facebook. “I am humbled to have been elected and I will serve my community with strength and honor.

“Brandon Hoge and Todd Smith have made considerable sacrifices. They have given up good things in their lives for something greater — the opportunity to serve our district. Thank you both, and your families, for those sacrifices.

“The Big Walnut board of education race reared its ugly head at times, and it is time to put this season behind us for the greater good of our school district, our families, and our taxpayers. I am going offline for a while to prioritize my beloved wife and children who have sacrificed more than they wanted. Thank you, warmly.”

Prior to the election, Hoge posted on his Facebook page Safer BWLS on Oct. 31, “It is a funny thing to live rent-free in the minds of the people that oppose my pro-student and pro-parent platform. I get lots of comments and emails disparaging and stale in nature from such people. I give them nominal consideration. There is nothing special about me, yet they just cannot seem to shake the thought of me. Their toxicity is no match for my positivity.”

“Hello Big Walnut!” Smith posted on Facebook. “The votes are in. Unfortunately, the results were not what we were hoping for. However, I am very proud of this campaign. We did everything right! We were not supported by a big-money PAC, or big-money donors. We were supported by the citizens of the Big Walnut Community!”

