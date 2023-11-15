SUNBURY — Big Walnut Local Schools is moving ahead with a plan to change the grade bands in some of its buildings for the next school year.

The plan for the district was discussed earlier this year and covered by The Gazette. The Big Walnut Board of Education made it official at its meeting Sept. 20.

In a “Special Superintendent Message” to “Big Walnut Families” posted on the district’s website, Ryan McLane wrote that continued growth in enrollment is making the change necessary.

“In relation to our buildings, we are feeling that growth the most at the elementary level,” McLane said. “Our principals and staff have had to get creative in many of our buildings to find classroom spaces by using areas that were not designed to be used as learning spaces. However, we are working with the space and resources we have.”

McLane said that not long after becoming BW’s superintendent, he began having discussions about enrollment.

“The option that made the most sense from an academic and financial standpoint was to change our grade bands at the elementary, intermediate, and middle school levels,” he said. “We continued to monitor our enrollment data and trends throughout the end of last school year and into the summer.”

As a result, beginning in the 2024-25 school year, the district’s four elementary buildings — Big Walnut, General Rosecrans, Hylen Souders, and Prairie Run — will house kindergarten through third grade students. Big Walnut Intermediate will be for students in grades four and five; Big Walnut Middle School will serve grades sixth through eighth. The grade bands at Big Walnut High School and the Early Learning Center at Harrison Street will remain the same.

“This plan will free up about three to five classrooms at each of our elementary schools,” McLane said. “Our student enrollment has been growing at a rate of just under 3% since 2017. This plan will allow us to better utilize the space available at Big Walnut Middle School and buy us some time at the elementary level before needing to open a fifth elementary school.”

With such a decision, practical considerations will also need to be addressed. McLane said the district will determine the start and end times at each grade level in consultation with the transportation department, with the goal of continuing to run the bus routes in two waves. In addition, district traditions such as the clap-out are expected to continue.

“Big Walnut is a growing community but more importantly, a great community. One that I am grateful to be a part of,” McLane concluded in his message.

