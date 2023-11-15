Amanda Mole, considered one of the leading concert organists of her generation, will headline the second concert of the Central Ohio Symphony’s 45th season on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. in Delaware. Music Director Jaime Morales-Matos and the orchestra will perform a program featuring 20th century and contemporary works that evening in Gray Chapel Auditorium on the Ohio Wesleyan campus.

Mole is completing a Doctor of Musical Arts degree at the Eastman School of Music. Performing internationally, she also recently served as principal organist at St. Joseph Catholic Cathedral in Columbus, Ohio.

Mole will be performing the “Organ Concerto” by Francis Poulenc, a work written in the late 1930s. She will play the Rexford Keller Memorial Klais organ, originally installed in 1980 and restored in 2013 with 4,644 pipes.

“The organ is truly featured as a solo instrument in the Poulenc,” said Symphony Executive Director Warren W. Hyer. “We are thrilled that Amanda will be our guest artist on this demanding work.”

The orchestra will also perform “Symphony No. 2, Romantic” by 20th century American composer Howard Hanson, and “Vitality” by Gala Flagello. Flagella’s work is part of the Symphony’s ongoing Play It Again project, now in its third year.

Hyer characterized this concert as a mix of genres and experiences.

“We have two very different works from the 1930s, the Hanson and the Poulenc,” he said. “The Hanson is considered one of the great works of 20th century music; composer John Williams said it inspired him when he was writing the score for ‘E.T.’

“Vitality is an exciting new piece by Gala Flagello, whose works are getting a lot of play in the orchestra world. Gala will be present at the concert to introduce the work to the audience and share her thoughts on the composition.”

Any youth 18 and under can present their library card and get free admission to the concert, as well as a half-price ticket for an accompanying adult.

The SourcePoint free shuttle service from the parking lots on South Henry Street at Selby Stadium will begin one hour before the performance and end one hour after.

Season tickets or tickets for this concert only may be purchased at the Symphony office in Delaware’s Historic Jail, 20 W. Central Ave. in downtown Delaware, online at www.centralohiosymphony.org, or at the box office the night of the concert.

More information about the concert and ticket availability is available on the Symphony website, www.centralohiosymphony.org, at the Symphony office, or by calling the Symphony at 740-362-1799.

Submitted by the Central Ohio Symphony.