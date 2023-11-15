Amidst the tragic chaos that consumes our hearts and minds these days, our nation and world are blessed to have the clear, competent, courageous, calm diplomacy of President Joseph Biden and his staff in charge of our international relations.

Diplomacy is never easy. The intense complexities of our broken world today require painstaking, patient, knowledgeable nuance, not nuclear bravado or brash, boisterous bullying. The contrast between President Joseph Biden and the previous president is stark and pivotal; we are blessed to have President Biden at the helm at this crucial moment of our history.

Rev. Jon R. Powers

Delaware