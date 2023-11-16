The Delaware County District Library (DCDL) will hold a flag ceremony at the Liberty Branch Library, 7468 Steitz Road in Powell, at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21. The ceremony will immediately precede a regular meeting of the DCDL Board of Trustees at 5 p.m.

All members of the public, elected officials, and interested citizens may join for the short flag-raising ceremony to commemorate the new flagpole at the Liberty Branch Library.

The flagpole project was funded by the City of Powell. The Friends of the Delaware County District Library provided support in securing financial resources for the project.

Additionally, the Ohio Statehouse representation of Delaware County, consisting of Rep. Brian Lorenz (District 60), Rep. Beth Lear (District 61), and Sen. Andrew Brenner (District 19), donated the American flag that will be flown at the Liberty Branch Library.

Earlier this year, the library was presented with the flag, which was flown at the Ohio Statehouse on May 30 in honor of the Delaware County District Library. It included a certificate of authenticity with the cooperation of The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board.

Boy Scout Troop 428, located in Powell, will lead the flag ceremony.

Upon completion of the ceremony, members of the public may join the DCDL Board of Trustees meeting in the Lower Level Community Room A at 5 p.m.

The Delaware County District Library serves as the public information provider for our community, using traditional and innovative technology to encourage curiosity, free inquiry, and lifelong learning in a friendly environment.

Submitted by the Delaware County District Library.