The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s (ODPS) Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) awarded $46,200 in federal traffic safety funding to the Delaware Public Health District’s traffic safety coalition Safety Awareness for Everyone Delaware County (SAFE) for federal fiscal year 2024.

The funds are passed through OTSO from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to support the efforts of safety partners statewide and focus on traffic safety priority areas such as restraint use, impaired driving, motorcycle safety and youthful drivers.

OTSO administers the Section 402 State and Community grants, related National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) awards and initiatives, and contracts for traffic safety activities. Competitive grant proposals are accepted and reviewed annually, with funds awarded to traffic safety projects that will have the greatest impact on reducing fatal crashes or that significantly improve traffic safety systems. Since partnerships are critical to the long-term success of a project effort, applicants are encouraged to develop broad-based support and commitment from officials and constituent groups toward addressing traffic safety concerns.

Led by the Delaware Public Health District, the SAFE Delaware County Coalition partners with local law enforcement, hospital and health care providers, fire departments and emergency medical personnel, schools, businesses and community groups to provide educational programs and resources relating to injury prevention to keep our county a safe place to live.

Story submitted by the Delaware Public Health District.