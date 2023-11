344 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus II Llc To: Peprah, David & Sarah Pokuaah, $459,604

9570 State Route 521, Sunbury, Hill, John W Jr Trustee To: Sonner, David C & Debra J Trustees, $245,000

7862 Wayside Ave, Delaware, Werts, Robert M & Courtney J To: Lee, Wayne W & Lu Zhang, $680,000

183 Trail’s End, Westerville, Flood, Gordon R Trustee To: Chappell, David W, $459,000

6039 Dublin Rd, Delaware, Foltz, Cory J & Shari A To: Harb, Thomas J, $576,500

644 Albion Pl, Westerville, Scott, Steven A & Karen To: Roach, Ronald M, $320,000

207 Schellinger St, Delaware, Schmidt, Megan D & Adam T To: Karis, Dylan & Ashlynn, $354,000

690 Bay Dr, Westerville, Stranges, Robert Lee & Susan Jane To: Mclean, Jenna Justine & Maxwell Paul, $550,000

12280 Fancher Rd, Westerville, Kostura, Kathleen F To: Rishe, Jarod J & Anna, $550,000

14920 Fancher Rd, New Albany, Detlor Lora To: Peredes, Jorge Perez & Rivera Imelda Gonzalez, $599,900

105 Chamberlain St, Delaware, Hostetter, Donna K To: Wbh Ohio Llc, $30,000

5590 Howard Rd, Delaware, Pence, Howard W & Joan A Co-Trustees To: Schneller, David & Jennifer, $699,000

381 E Central Ave, Delaware, Leslie Daniel Properties Llc To: Hazelet, Serena Renee & Robert N, $240,000

7800 Genova Dr, Galena, Reserve At Vinmar Llc The To: Burgett, Brian R & Linda L, $168,500

8512 Fallgold Ln, Westerville, Coppel, Susan F Trustee To: Ours, Kelly L & Joseph A, $770,000

4116 Seldom Seen Rd, Powell, Lubaski, Paul E Trustee To: Achaleke, Deritus & Anyileke, Christencia, $370,000

5531 Maple Dr, Lewis Center, Cua Builders Inc To: Teitt, Samuel C & Jennifer A & Andrew & Anneka, $257,500

1167 Bean-Oller Rd, Delaware, Schenck, Stephen L & Mary E To: Merchant, Suzanne D & John Geoffrey, $220,000

1339 Clover St, Sunbury, Nvr Inc To: Davidson, Joshua & Lauren, $558,080