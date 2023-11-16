A Powell man was charged with murder Wednesday after the Powell Police Department received a call from an sheriff’s department in Indiana and investigated The Chase subdivision to discover a dead man.

The City of Powell reported Wednesday that a warrant had been issued for the arrest of Brandon Toleque, 31, of 280 Thornbury Lane in Powell, in connection with the murder of Arazeia Richardson, 33, of Columbus. The city reported that Toleque is currently in the custody of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department in Indiana and will be extradited to Delaware County at a later date.

The city reported in a Facebook post that it received a call from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department on Monday regarding an emergency situation at a residence in The Chase subdivision. Powell police officers responded and found “a deceased male beyond lifesaving measures.”

Toleque was charged with murder in Delaware County Common Pleas Court Wednesday afternoon. According to the criminal compliant filed with the murder charge, Toleque “did purposely cause the death of Arazeia Richardson by means of a firearm.” The firearm reportedly used was a 9-millimeter handgun.

The city reported the investigation is still ongoing and said additional charges may be filed at a later date. The city added this was “an isolated incident with no further safety concern to the community.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Delaware County Coroner’s Office and Delaware County Sheriff’s Office all provided support during the incident.

Toleque was in the Marshall County Jail Wednesday and is charged there with resisting law enforcement, confinement and possession of cocaine.

