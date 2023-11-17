The historical Northwest Neighborhood of Delaware, Ohio, is pleased to announce the return of its Holiday Home Tour. The event is scheduled for 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

This year’s tour includes eight neighborhood homes filled with decoration, warmth and season’s cheer. Spend a winter’s day touring the graceful architecture, admiring the charming holiday decor, and hearing the stories and music that the houses have to offer.

Tickets can be purchased in advance or the day of the tour. There are three ways to purchase tickets:

• Purchase in advance online by visiting Delawarenna.org.

• Purchase in advance in person at the Delaware Antique Mall (17 W. William St., Delaware), Tiny House Vintage and Art (27 W. Winter St., Delaware) or Sandusky Street Antiques and Design (30 N. Sandusky St., Delaware).

• Day of at Delaware COhatch (18 E. William St., Delaware).

Proceeds benefit the Northwest Neighborhood Association and the Daughters of the American Revolution, Delaware Chapter. Please be advised there are no refunds, no rain dates, and properties are not ADA compliant.

For additional information about the 2023 Holiday Home Tour, visit delawarenna.org.

The Northwest Neighborhood Association was founded in 2001 by a group of residents and property owners to address civic and legislative issues facing the neighborhood. The neighborhood is bound by the Olentangy River on the east, Euclid Ave on the west, Pennsylvania Ave. on the north and William Street on the south. It is a 501c3 non-profit community association that is committed to preserving the quality of life and fostering a sense of pride in Delaware’s historical northwest neighborhood.

The NNA has long used funds collected from annual events (the Ghost Walks and Holiday Home Tours) to fund programs for the neighborhood including banners, planters downtown, Strand Theatre seats, and street trees, among other things. The Northwest Historic District was listed on the National Historic Register in 1996 and includes over 700 contributing structures.

Submitted by the Northwest Neighborhood Association.