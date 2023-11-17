Blair Kisker, vice president of finance and accounting for FC Cincinnati, will discuss “Following Passion to Career: From Accounting to the World of Soccer,” when the 2012 Ohio Wesleyan University graduate presents the 2023-2024 Robert L. Milligan Leaders in Business Lecture.

Kisker, MBA, who joined the Major League Soccer franchise in 2018, will speak at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Benes Rooms inside OWU’s Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. The event is free and open to the public.

At FC Cincinnati, Kisker helps drive fiscal efficiency and strategic financial planning. For his professional experience and service back to the community, he recently was named one of the Cincinnati Business Courier’s 40 Under 40. Before joining FC Cincinnati, he worked in finance and accounting for Valvoline Inc. in Lexington, Kentucky.

At Ohio Wesleyan, Kisker studied accounting and economics management. He played soccer during his freshman year and was named both an Economics Management Fellow and an ambassador for The Woltemade Center for Economics, Business and Entrepreneurship. Currently, Kisker serves on The Woltemade Center’s alumni advisory board.

After graduating from Ohio Wesleyan, Kisker attended the University of Kentucky, where he earned his Master of Business Administration degree in 2013.

Ohio Wesleyan’s Milligan Leaders in Business Lecture Series was created in 1992 with an endowment gift from Robert L. “Bill” Milligan, OWU Class of 1922, and his wife, Mary Cook Milligan, 2002 honorary alumna, both deceased. The annual lecture is organized by The Woltemade Center, which works to enhance teaching, learning, research, and community service at the university. Learn more about the center and its mission at www.owu.edu/woltemade.

Submitted by Ohio Wesleyan University.