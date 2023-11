3617 Cedar Cir, Powell, Home Pro Properties Llc To: Worrell, Rebecca, $224,514

6306 S Old 3c Hwy, Westerville, Deem Barbara @ 8 To: Deem, Barbara @ 8, $2,963

6306 S Old 3c , Westerville, Deem Barbara @ 8 To: Deem, Barbara @ 4, $1,444

7837 Genova Dr, Galena, Reserve At Vinmar Llc The To: Bell, Julian & Robin Co Trustees, $168,000

124 Lenell Loop, Delaware, R&R Jv Llc To: Reilly, Mona, $335,675

48 W High St, Ostrander, First National Bank Of America To: Bushong, Dana J, $76,000

9142 Parkpoint Ln, Lewis Center, Khan Shakeel H To: Irvin, Stephen R Sr & Jane A, $230,000

3999 Main St, Delaware, Molina, David To: Helvey, Cody, $200,000

416 Talla Rd, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Cumbo, John & Cynthia, $396,920

451 Talla Rd, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Teynor, Randall & Carrie, $397,750

357 Abbot-Downing Blvd, Delaware, Matzinger, Jeanette To: Vanukuri, Srirama, $615,000

8877 Creighton Dr, Powell, Przebieda, Richard J & Kelli S To: Goodman, Meghan Trustees, $1,125,000

2675 Quail Crossing Dr, Powell, Brown, Amy J & Philip F To: Meeker, Darin & June, $687,000

2683 Glenmead Dr, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Tera, Radhakrishna & Laxmi, $569,955

115 Silver Pine Ln, Lewis Center, Rockford Homes Inc To: Karne, Sai Harish Babu, $532,993

72 Scottwood Ct, Delaware, Copley, Cheryl Ann To: Copley, Elora, $110,000

334 Windemere Dr, Westerville, Nagakura, Kazuhiko To: Julian, David Anthony & Ozenghar, Corynn Elizabeth, $446,000

269 W Olentangy St, Powell, Tran Llc To: Br Powell 1 Llc, $1,620,000

6760 Mccurdy Rd, Delaware, Meine, Frederick W Jr To: Baymiller, Derek C, $135,000

640 Royal Pines Dr, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Nishtala, Srinivas & Tanuja, $798,000

6916 Worthington Rd, Westerville, Genoa Point Partners Llc To: Bangura, Mabinty & Sankoh, Abdul, $250,000

311 Meadow Ash Dr, Lewis Center, Huffman, John L To: Lanis, Diana & Tannehill, Michael, $385,000